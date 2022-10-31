Which is the best Topping for BTS Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Assist Cookies have develop into one of the crucial numerous classes in Cookie Run: Kingdom, with characters starting from widespread DPSs like Eclair and Cotton to top-tier healers just like the newly minted BTS Cookies.

The Okay-Pop group’s shock collaboration had a number of surprises in retailer for followers, and the truth that the Cookie variations of all band members will probably be playable was definitely one of many extra notable ones.

If gamers want to combine their favourite band members into their workforce, they should put some thought into which topping construct they are going to use to get essentially the most worth out of them in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

All 7 BTS Cookies have the identical “Military’s Needs” talent, so gamers ought to focus their assets on the Cookie for whom they’ll carry out essentially the most soulstone promotions.

The brand new Cookies are being thought-about the highest tier of the huge Cookie Run: Kingdom character library, provided that they bring about collectively the very best of the 2 sorts of Assist Cookies.

The numbers for his or her expertise are additionally offered under:

19-second base Cooldown

Therapeutic: 20.0% each 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

Stun Immunity: 10.0 sec

Debuff Resist: +30.0% for 10.0 sec

When an ally is affected by three or extra debuffs:

HP Protect: 17.5% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

MG Resist: +13.5% for 8.0 sec; stacks as much as x1

They’re glorious healers, whereas offering two key buffs, i.e., stun immunity and debuff resist. If their allies are underneath the affect of three or extra debuffs, they’ll additionally present an HP Protect and a DMG Resist enhance as nicely.

Additionally they have the identical “Safeguarded” standing as Sweet Diver, which implies that enemies can not deal any injury to those Cookies immediately and can proceed to be alive for so long as anybody ally remains to be alive and kicking.

Proper off the bat, the 2 hottest topping builds in Cookie Run: Kingdom might be rejected provided that they haven’t any want to spice up their DMG Resist (Stable Almond) and do not deal any DMG (Searing Raspberry). This leaves us with Swift Chocolate, a topping centered on lowering cooldown time for the Cookie’s talent.

A full Swift Chocolate construct on BTS Cookies can elevate the general energy score from barely above 110,000 to over 140,000. Every topping piece reduces the cooldown substat by almost 25%, which interprets to a number of treasured seconds being shaved off throughout PvE and PvP matches.

The one actual flaw in BTS Cookies, as healers that’s, is the comparatively excessive cooldown when in comparison with others like Cream Unicorn and Pure Vanilla. This topping construct, when in comparison with the Squishy Jelly Watch treasure, lends a hand in lowering the influence of that flaw on their efficiency in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

