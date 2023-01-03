Which is the best Dark Cacao Cookie topping in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Darkish Cacao Cookie has been one of the requested characters by the Cookie Run Kingdom group because the recreation was launched in January 2021. This demand was lastly met in February of final yr, and since then, the Historic Cookie has develop into a preferred presence within the recreation’s extremely aggressive meta.

Often called the “Buff King” amongst Cookie Run Kingdom followers, the Cost Cookie is an distinctive injury supplier contemplating the decline in recognition of the Cost class.

Learn on to learn to maximize Darkish Cacao Cookie’s worth in numerous recreation modes with completely different topping builds.

Finest topping for Darkish Cacao in Cookie Run Kingdom (January 2023)

Darkish Cacao’s “Solemn Judgment” capability is a drastically buffed model of his son, Darkish Choco Cookie’s “Sword of Darkness.” As a Entrance Cookie, how a lot the character provides to the crew’s survivability, and his personal max HP and DEF sub-stats matter greater than his DMG numbers. It additionally decides the perfect topping construct for the Cookie.

Darkish Cacao shines in all these areas, with appreciable knockbacks, a sizeable assortment of buffs/debuffs, and stable max HP for a Cost Cookie.

That being stated, Cacao is not on the degree of being a solo tank in most recreation modes and high-ranking PvP, however makes up for it along with his spectacular DMG score. His combo with Financier for the entrance line has been a frequent sight in Cookie Run Kingdom Area.

The numbers for Darkish Cacao’s expertise are hooked up under:

Cooldown: 16 Seconds

First hit DMG: 86.2%

Second hit DMG: 488.3%

Passive: Debuff Resist +20.0%

-15.0% DEF for 9.0 sec

-10.8% ATK for 9.0 sec

Damage: 12.5% Max HP Discount for 30.0 sec (from the beginning of the battle), Damage restrict as much as 25%

Zap: 3.0% DMG each 1.0 sec for 9.0 sec. Nullifies HP defend.

The topping decisions for Darkish Cacao come right down to Strong Almond (boosts DMG resist) and Swift Chocolate (reduces cooldown). Whereas a diminished cooldown implies that the time an enemy spends beneath the affect of Cacao’s debuffs is longer, a Strong Almond topping will considerably enhance the time that Darkish Cacao stays alive throughout fight.

As talked about earlier, an space the place Darkish Cacao struggles is along with his personal survivability. That is the place Strong Almond toppings bridge that hole. When it comes to total worth, that is the perfect topping construct for the Historic Cookie.

That stated, Cookie Run Kingdom gamers ought to resolve between the 2 based mostly on their process and particular person playstyle.

Cookie Run Kingdom followers can observe this house to maintain an eye fixed out for all the newest information.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



