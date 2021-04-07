Which game has the biggest map?

We have all asked ourselves these questions as we walked through the wilds of our favorite open worlds. Which card in the Assasin’s Creed license is the largest? Is Fortnites bigger than Apex Legends? Breath of the Wild vs Red Dead Redemption 2? Or more simply, what is the largest open world?

Here is the answer to your questions with this video by Dimitris Galatus VFX on YouTube that offers an aerial view of the size of the maps of the largest licenses (in km2) by comparing them to one another. For example, we discover which Assasin’s Creed map is the greatest or that a famous racing game occupies an honorable place in this ranking. It’s also interesting to see that the cards grow in size over time, but they don’t necessarily illustrate the quality of their title. On the contrary, for some.

Speaking of Assasin’s Creed, the location and time of the next installment would have been leaked, it’s here.