Which films do these different images come from?

You know, at Hitek we love movies and cinema. We regularly invite you to test your knowledge of the 7th art with various quiz questions about our favorite films. Today we offer you a new proof with pictures from different films. Can you get the score of 15/15? We’ll find out soon.

15 pictures from 15 different films

The big cinema shows are very numerous on our screens today. We think of Star Wars, Harry Potter, Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, James Bond or The Avengers. If you’re here, it’s because you’re big fans and you think you know it all by heart, but do you really know it all by heart?

Today we invite you to our new quiz to test your knowledge of cinema with the help of pictures. We offer you 15 images and each time you have to associate the right image with the right film. Simple game if you are an expert, but is it real? Will you get the 15/15 score? It’s time to find out.

