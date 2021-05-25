Which demon slayer character are you?

If you’re a fan of the manga or the anime Demon Slayer, you can’t miss the news on it lately, especially with the release of the movie The Train of Infinity. We wanted to celebrate this on our side too by creating a completely new personality test that we can use to find out what character you would have been in this universe. It’s your turn !

The enthusiasm for Demon Slayer

As you know for sure, the movie Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train (directed by Haruo Sotozaki) quickly became one of the top box office hits in Japan (and even dethroned Spirited Away, the Miyazaki memorial). The film adapted volumes 7 and 8 of the manga by Koyoharu Gotōge and made a very good introduction in France to celebrate the reopening of theaters.

The excitement for this film is certain, and little Jokers had fun, moreover they have been shouting “Eren Jäger” several times in the middle of the screenings recently for a reason that we have described in a section. Previous article. What interests us today, however, is not the content of the Infinity Train, but which character suits you best.

The personality test to find out which demon slayer character you are

We therefore recommend that you take our new personality test without further ado to determine which character you would have been in the universe created by Koyoharu Gotōge. Arm yourself with all your honesty and let’s go!

What was your result? Would you have imagined We’ll let you reply in our comment section so we can determine if our community is more like Tanjiro or more like Muzan! And if you want to keep the momentum going, you can check out our previous personality test to see how much strength you would have been if you had been an anime hero.