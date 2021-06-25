Which Countries Have a High Share in the Global Lyocell Fiber Industry?

Due to global warming, consumers are demanding more eco-friendly and recyclable products, and governments in many countries are also encouraging manufacturers to recycle. These are potential factors that are driving the sales of lyocell fiber.

The fashion industry has seen a huge growth in the last half-decade, and it is projected to showcase continuous rise at a steady pace.Thereby, the sales of lyocell fiber will witness huge growth. Many prominent manufacturers in the fashion industry are going for lyocell fiber-based products because of their value-adding properties.

Apparel and footwear are manufactured using these fiber as they have vital advantages such as they have high strengths, they can be used in all kinds of climates, they are also very comfortable and most of these products are recyclable. Due to these advantages, the demand for lyocell fiber based apparels and footwear is increasing rapidly among consumers across the world.

Lyocell fiber are extensively used in home textiles products such as curtains, carpets & upholstery, beddings, towels and others. Since lyocell fiber don’t react to water and they don’t shrink, thereby, these products are easy to dye and clean, owing to this the consumers are more inclined towards lyocell fiber based product. Recently, the medical industry has seen a rise in demand for lyocell fiber, this is due to the use of these fiber in the manufacturing of medical bandages and other medical dressing products. All these factors will give an influential boost to the sales of lyocell fiber.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the lyocell fiber market is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 11% over the next ten years.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Fiber Type Staple Lyocell Fiber Filament Lyocell Fiber Others

By Application Lyocell Fiber for Apparel Sportswear Denims Others Lyocell Fiber for Home Textiles Curtains Carpets & Upholstery Beddings Towels Others Lyocell Fiber for Medical Use Lyocell Fiber for Footwear Others



Collaboration and Product Development Strategy by key players

Prominent players in the market such as Lenzing AG, Acegreen Eco-Material Co LTD, and Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp. have created a synergy in the demand and supply equation with apparel and footwear manufacturers. This collaborative network has streamlined the supply chain of lyocell fiber, set by relative surge from the upcoming demand for recyclable and more sustainable fiber. Vital players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer products based on lyocell fiber which are finding their consumption in various industries.These enhancements will drive the growth of lyocell fiber in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

