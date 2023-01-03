Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Which conference performed the best in college bowl games? Here are the records

Nidhi Gandhi

The faculty soccer season is coming to an in depth with the nationwide championship scheduled for January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Because the Faculty Soccer Playoff started within the 2014-15 season, 5 of the eight nationwide champions have come from the Southeastern Convention.

Defending champion Georgia is aiming to repeat and proceed the SEC’s nationwide title dominance, whereas TCU seems to be to turn out to be the primary Huge 12 faculty to win a nationwide title within the CFP period.

The Horned Frogs final received a nationwide championship in 1938.

That recreation concludes the aggressive bowl season, with all-star video games going down by means of February.

So did the SEC dominate this 12 months’s bowl season or did one other convention carry out higher? Right here’s a have a look at every convention’s report in bowl video games, so as of profitable share, with simply the CFP title recreation remaining:

MAC

File: 4-2

Profitable share: .667

Impartial

File: 3-2

Profitable share: .600

American

File: 4-3

Profitable share: .571

ACC

File: 5-4

Profitable share: .556

Huge Ten

File: 5-4

Profitable share: .556

SEC

File: 6-5

Profitable share: .545

Convention USA

File: 3-3

Profitable share: .500

Mountain West

File: 3-4

Profitable share: .429

Pac-12

File: 3-4

Profitable share: .429

Solar Belt

File: 3-4

Profitable share: .429

Huge 12

File: 2-6

Profitable share: .250

Toledo gamers maintain up the trophy after a win over Liberty within the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA faculty soccer recreation Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

