Which conference performed the best in college bowl games? Here are the records
The faculty soccer season is coming to an in depth with the nationwide championship scheduled for January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Because the Faculty Soccer Playoff started within the 2014-15 season, 5 of the eight nationwide champions have come from the Southeastern Convention.
Defending champion Georgia is aiming to repeat and proceed the SEC’s nationwide title dominance, whereas TCU seems to be to turn out to be the primary Huge 12 faculty to win a nationwide title within the CFP period.
The Horned Frogs final received a nationwide championship in 1938.
That recreation concludes the aggressive bowl season, with all-star video games going down by means of February.
So did the SEC dominate this 12 months’s bowl season or did one other convention carry out higher? Right here’s a have a look at every convention’s report in bowl video games, so as of profitable share, with simply the CFP title recreation remaining:
MAC
File: 4-2
Profitable share: .667
Impartial
File: 3-2
Profitable share: .600
American
File: 4-3
Profitable share: .571
ACC
File: 5-4
Profitable share: .556
Huge Ten
File: 5-4
Profitable share: .556
SEC
File: 6-5
Profitable share: .545
Convention USA
File: 3-3
Profitable share: .500
Mountain West
File: 3-4
Profitable share: .429
Pac-12
File: 3-4
Profitable share: .429
Solar Belt
File: 3-4
Profitable share: .429
Huge 12
File: 2-6
Profitable share: .250