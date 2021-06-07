Which Companies are Leading the Viral Antigens Market?

The advent of advanced therapies and test kits that employ the use of virus components such as antigens has paved way for the treatment several diseases. In recent years, the viral antigens market has been witnessing substantial investments, robust R&D activities and strategic collaborations. In 2018, ACROBiosystems announces collaboration with ProMab Biotechnologies for immunotherapy research using viral antigens for vaccine development and launch of new diagnostic kits.

Acquisition of smaller companies to expand their geographical presence is also one of the key trends followed by leading manufactures in the viral antigens market. Besides, increasing government initiatives to spread awareness related to various viral diseases are boosting the sales of viral antigen products.

The global viral antigens market was valued at US$ 134.2 Bn in 2019, and is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period (2020- 2030).

Key Takeaways of Viral Antigens Market Study

A large number of companies manufacturing viral antigen products, especially influenza and hepatitis virus antigens, contributed significantly to the market growth.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 70% of the global viral antigens market value, owing to rapid launch of new products and significant advance in biopharmaceutical research in these regions.

In terms of end user, research institutes are expected to dominate the viral antigens market during the forecast period.

The viral antigens market is highly consolidated. Some of the prominent manufacturers include Bio Rad Laboratories, Viral Antigens, Inc. (Meridian), Microbix Biosystems Inc. and few others.

“Use of viral antigens for developing COVID-19 antibody detection kits has significantly led to a demand spurt. Growing efforts to counter the rising cases of coronavirus are thus expected to increase the sales of viral antigens,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Viral Antigens Market

Fact.MR’s study on the viral antigens market offers information divided into three important segments—component, technique,end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Component Influenza Viral Antigens

Coronavirus Antigens

Zika Virus Antigens

Ebola Virus Antigens

Dengue Virus Antigens

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Viral Antigens

Rotavirus Viral Antigens

Epstein-Barr Virus Antigens

Hepatitis A-E Virus Antigens

Parainfluenza Virus Antigens

Measles Virus Antigens

Adenovirus Viral Antigens

Mumps/Parotitis Virus Antigens

Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) Antigens

Others Technique ELISA

Immunoassay

Hemagglutination

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Immunoperoxidase Staining

Immunofluorescence

Electron Microscopy

Others End User Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Research Institutes

Increasing Consolidation among Key Players and Technology Advancements

The viral antigens market is expanding due to growing incidence of acute diseases such as cancers, hepatitis, AIDS, & infectious diseases and increasing need for early diagnosis. Key players in the market are channelizing efforts to increase flexibility, productivity, and throughput capabilities and redefine control productivity.

The viral antigens market shows a high level of consolidation. Collaborations, research and development initiatives, new service launches, and mergers & acquisitions among global and regional players are characteristic of the overall competition in the global viral antigens market.

For instance, in 2020, Advanced Biotechnologies Inc. introduced their novel, quantitated viral RNA products to meet the demand for use in research facilities and clinical labs requiring RNA extracted from highly-purified virus.

