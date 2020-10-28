Which character from The Boys are you?

The Boys series broadcast on Amazon Prime is an international success. It must be said that the character of Homelander, played by Antony Starr, is capable of the best and the worst, and that the Seven of Vought each have something to offer. The end of season two of The Boys brought some twists and turns, and here we are, poor viewers, with no (or almost) appropriate entertainment. We just need to read any theories that might emerge regarding Season 3 and follow the new roles that are to be assigned.

More Homelander or Stella?

How about if you wait for the upcoming third season and know a little more about yourself? Our personality test shows you which character in the series you like best. Be honest, after all, we all have our vices, as showrunner Eric Kripke so aptly demonstrated.

So who are you? Homelander? Hughie? Butcher? Stella? The fish man? Don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments!