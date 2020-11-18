Which blockbusters do these different images belong to?

Are you real cinema experts? We’ll find out soon thanks to our new quiz. Today we’re going to test your knowledge of blockbusters. You have to assign different images to the correct film.

How well do you know your classics?

Since its inception, cinema has been shaped by many great legends. Star Wars, Harry Potter, James Bond, Indiana Jones or Jurassic Park, you think you know them all by heart, but is that really the case?

Today we are presenting you with different images and you need to link them to the correct film. Pretty easy game if you have a good movie culture. Will you get the 15/15 score? It’s time to find out.

If you like quizzes and want to keep the fun longer, you can find all of our latest quizzes right there.