Which are the Segments of the Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market?

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global augmented reality in healthcare market is divided into four different segments based on component, technology, end-use, and regional analysis.

Component:

Displays sub-segment is expected to hold the highest revenue of $334.5 million during the forecast period (2019-2026), increasing from $61.0 million in 2018. The main attributor behind the growth of the market is the surge in the demand of integrated devices such as head mounted displays (HD) in the healthcare industry.

Technology:

Mobile-device based technology sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $409.7 million by the end of 2026, increasing from $80.3 million in 2018. Smartphones and tablets have in-built compass and global positioning system which are specifically used for routing and navigation. This is the main factor enhancing the growth of the market segment.

End-Use:

Healthcare facilities sub-segment accounted for $61.0 million revenue in 2018 and is further predicted to earn the highest market share of $315.5 million by the end of 2026. The adoption of augmented reality devices by the healthcare sector has been increased because of its popularity among patients and healthcare professionals.

Regional Outlook

North America regional market is expected to generate a revenue of $664.9 million by 2026, rising from $141.3 million in 2018. The main attributor behind this growth is the advanced healthcare infrastructure and popularity of AR-enabled patient devices across the US and other countries in the region.

Other Highlights of the Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global augmented reality in healthcare market is predicted to garner a revenue of $1,565.1 million at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The most prominent players of the global augmented reality in healthcare market include Magic Leap, Mindmaze, Wikitude GmbH, Medical Realities, 3D Systems, Siemens Healthineers, CAE Healthcare, and VirtaMed among many others.

The report also covers market dynamics and COVID-19 impact analysis along with drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

