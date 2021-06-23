Which are the Segments in the Global C-RAN Market and What are the Revenues Predicted to Be?

A recently published report by Research Dive states that the global C-RAN market is classified into five segments namely technology, component, network type, deployment value, and region.

Technology – The centralization sub-segment is predicted to hold the highest market share and is expected to garner revenue of $837.7 million by 2026. The centralized form of technology is used for various purposes such as optical, wireless systems, and communication, which is one of the main factors leading to the sub-segment’s growth.

Component – According to the report, the services sub-segment is predicted to dominate the market with gain in revenue of $786.1 million in the forecast period. Service providers are constantly working on enhancing their products while also ensuring investments for R&D purposes which is predicted to assist in the sub-segment’s market growth. Network Type – The report states that the 5G network sub-segment is expected to gain prominence in the market with steady rise in revenue to $161.1 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period. With features such as excellent network coverage, better management of traffic, along with minimized cost of energy are set to add to the growth of the market. Deployment Type – The large public venues sub-segment is projected to garner a revenue of $483.3 million by 2026 and is expected to increase further at a CAGR of 11.4% in the analysis period. Location where people gather in large numbers usually requires the implementation of C-RAN. This is one of the main factors responsible for the steady market growth. Region – The Asia Pacific region is one of the largest contributors to the growth of the market. The region is expected to garner revenue of $425.3 million at a stead CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period. This significant growth is mainly because many Asian countries such as Korea and Japan have fiber network. In addition, the growing preference of people for high quality mobile services is driving the regional market growth.

Key Market Players

The report also contains a diverse list of key players and their initiatives working towards the growth of the market. The initiatives include mergers, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Some of the key players are –

Fujitsu Intel Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc ASOCS Ltd NEC Corporation ZTE Corporation Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd Samsung Nokia

Global Market Estimations

According to as recently published report by Research Dive, the global C-RAN market is expected to witness a rise in revenue from $730.0 million in 2018 to over $1,610.9 million by 2026 at a steady CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The extensive implementation of centralized baseband technology to provide better network connectivity in crowded areas such as stadiums, offices, city squares and more is expected to further push the growth of the global C-RAN market.

