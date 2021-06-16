Which are the Most Lucrative Markets for Paper Diagnostics?

Which are the Most Lucrative Markets for Paper Diagnostics?

The global paper diagnostics market is expanding fast, as demand for rapid testing and accurate diagnosis continues to rise in response to increase in cases of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory diseases, worldwide, finds Fact.MR, in a new study. Due to their benefits such as ease of fabrication, affordability, sensitivity, reproducibility, and low limits of detection, paper diagnostics are highly sought-after in the healthcare and diagnostics segment.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5454

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018, globally. This has resulted in a surge in demand for paper diagnostics for early detection of cancer over the past decade.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has hampered the market’s growth trajectory, as restrictions imposed to contain the virus disrupted manufacturing activities. Besides, shortage of raw materials and inadequate labour supply were other challenges faced during extended periods of lockdown. Contrary to this, Fact.MR projects that, the paper diagnostics market will continue gaining from rising demand from key end users such as hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and others, over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Paper Diagnostics Market Report

Lateral flow assays are expected to witness the considerably high demand over the forecast period between 2020 and 2030

Hospitals & clinics segment is expected to remain the primary end user of paper diagnostics through the forecast period

North America will lead the global paper diagnostics market with its epicenter in the U.S.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5454

East Asia will emerge as another lucrative region exhibiting impressive growth throughout the forecast period

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to moderately impact the growth of the paper diagnostics market till the end of the next year

Paper Diagnostics Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global paper diagnostics market in terms of product type, end user, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the global paper diagnostics market.

Product

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Paper-based Micro Fluidics

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5454

Paper Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

Competition prevailing in the paper diagnostics market is expected to get more intense in the coming years. In order to keep their positions intact, market players are focusing on launching of more efficient paper diagnostics solutions.

For instance,

Acon Laboratories has announced the launch of its Flowflex™ Antigen COVID-19 test in November, 2020. Also, the Acon has received FDA clearance for its Distinct® Early Detection Pregnancy Test on December 16, 2020.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. launched its new extensive range of paper diagnostics solutions such as D-10 Hemoglobin Testing System, D-10 accessories, Early Diabetes Detection solutions, and others in the current year.

Some of the companies profiled in the paper diagnostics market report are Siemens Healthineers, Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., Acon Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Arkray Inc., and Cytodiagnostics Inc.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/29/1892912/0/en/Dental-Anesthetics-Sales-Will-Witness-a-Promising-Leap-as-Dental-Tourism-Continues-to-Proliferate-Says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com