Which are the Major Segments of the Global 3D Cell Culture Market?

Key Highlights of the Report

As per a new report offered by Research Dive, the global 3D cell culture market is anticipated to gain $12,638.8 million by 2026, rising from a market size of $1,607.8 million in the year 2018, at a CAGR of 29.4% during 2019-2026 timeframe. The key players of the market are Greiner Bio-One International, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, TissUse GmbH, Hµrel Corporation, 3D Biotek, QGel SA, Advanced BioMatrix, SynVivo, and Lonza.

The report includes various market facets such as key segmentations of the market, trending developments, drivers & restraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT scrutiny, and much more. The research methodology is a combination of both primary and secondary research techniques.

The key segments of the global 3D cell culture market are as follows:

Product

Application

End-user

Regional analysis

Based on product segment, the major sub-segments include:

Gels

Bioreactors

Microchips

Scaffold-based platforms

Services

Scaffold-free platforms

From the above, the microchips sub-segment is predicted to grow tremendously and gain $2,515.1 million by 2026, increasing from a market share of $305.5 million in the year 2018. A microchip is extensively used in fields such as basic biological research, diagnostics, high-throughput drug screening biosensors, and much more. This factor is projected to boost the sub-segment growth during the expected timeframe.

Based on application segment, the market is categorized into:

Drug discovery

Cancer research

Stem cell research

Regenerative medicine

From the above, the cancer research sub-segment is estimated to show substantial growth during the forecasted period and surpass $4,057.1 million by 2026, increasing from $546.1 million in the year 2018. The growth of the sub-segment market is due to the rise in the partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, the prevalence of cancer in people, and growth in cancer research projects.

Based on the end-user segment, the market is divided into

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Academic institutes

Contract research laboratories

From the above, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sub-segment is speculated to gather a huge market share during the forecasted timeframe and is expected to exceed $5,184.4 million, increasing from $680.1 million in the year 2018. The sub-segment growth is due to tremendous transformations in the laboratories, operations, technology, and strategies of players.

Based on region, the market is segmented into

LAMEA

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

From the above, the North American region is estimated to hold the maximum market share and is projected to surpass $4,019.1 million by 2026, at a significant CAGR of 28.1% from 2019 to 2026. The rise in the demand for advanced drugs and occurrence of several types of diseases are predicted to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

