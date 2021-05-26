Which are the Highest Revenue Generating Segments in the Global Compressor Wheel Market?

The global compressor wheel market is divided into various segments including fuel type, product type, and region. The gasoline sub-segment and aluminum compressor wheel sub-segment are at a lead position in the market.

In a recent report by Research Dive on the global compressor wheel market, the market is divided into various segments including fuel type, product type, and region. The gasoline sub-segment of the fuel type segment and aluminum compressor wheel sub-segment of the product type segment is at a lead position in the market.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of fuel type, the global market is divided into the following:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Among these, the gasoline sub-segment is foreseen to dominate the global market during the forecast period—2021 to 2028. This is mainly owing to the growing usage of gasoline as gasoline engines have low level of emissions as compared to diesel engines.

On the basis of product type, the global market is divided into the following:

• Titanium Compressor Wheel

• Aluminum Compressor Wheel

• Stainless Steel Compressor Wheel

• Twin Blade Compressor Wheel

Among these, the aluminum compressor wheel sub-segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period—2021 to 2028. This is mainly owing to the properties of aluminum compressor wheels, such as bearing high load and getting through a lot of rotations, which make them suitable for applications in turbochargers.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into the following:

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• North America

o Canada

o U.S.

o Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

o South Korea

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o South Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Rest of LAMEA

Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is anticipated to observe significant growth from 2021 to 2028. This is mainly owing to a rise in the manufacturing of automobiles that need turbochargers in this region.

Key Market Players

Some of the leading players functioning in the global compressor wheel market are TurboSystems, Pacifica Power Sdn Bhd., Doncasters Group Ltd, BorgWarner Inc. BOOSTER Precision Components, E&E Turbo, GARRETT MOTION INC., Owen Developments, PHESSIO TURBO, Nelcon Motor Company, and others. These players are undertaking unique strategies, such as novel product launches, partnerships and collaborations, to gain a competitive edge.

Report Offerings

The report offers a brief about the performance and recent developments & activities of top players in the global compressor wheel market. These insights help in studying the competitive landscape and take essential actions to gain a significant position in the global market.

The estimations delivered in the research report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

