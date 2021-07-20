Which anime should you have lived in?

As you know, we regularly offer personality tests so that you can escape reality for a while, but also to learn more about yourself. Before that, we offered you to find out which anime character would have been your soulmate. Today we recommend you to easily find out which anime you should have lived in. We are flying towards the various anime universes without further delay!

Worlds in anime

Anime universes are often very well constructed and as diverse as they are varied. Worlds like The Promised of Neverland or Attack on Titan don’t necessarily make us dream, but other mythical locations in the anime, like Greed Island in Hunter x Hunter, attract us a little more.

It’s not uncommon for us to get into debates with manga enthusiasts to discuss the best anime worlds and the ones we would have loved to have discovered, too. There are many of them, but which one is ultimately right for you? Our new personality test only answers this question. Say hello to new certainties!

Our new personality test

Without further ado, here is our new personality test that tells you which anime you should have lived in. As always, show honesty so that the result is conclusive: We trust you!

So does your result meet your expectations? In any case, don’t hesitate to let us know in our comment section. And if you want to keep the momentum going, you can always take our previous personality test to find out which devil fruit you would have eaten in One Piece.