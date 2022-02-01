Which anime character do you deserve to be reincarnated as?

Maybe you’ve already told yourself that you should have lived a different life, that you deserved to have more epic adventures than the ones you live here on earth. Well, the new personality test available to you today might allow you to imagine what it would be like if you were reincarnated in the body of a cult anime character.

a new life awaits you

Reincarnation denotes a process of survival after death by which a particular immaterial principle (often referred to as “the soul”) in different bodies (human, animal or plant according to the theories) achieves successive lives. Today we are going to imagine that your soul leaves your body to integrate not an animal or a plant but actually an anime character.

And to find out which anime character you could reincarnate into, we will give you a series of tests that will be filled out in the form of questions in our new personality test. Because to have access to an original second life (and full of adrenaline) you have to earn it. We hope you will prove yourself worthy.

Our new special anime personality test

So without further ado, we encourage you to take our new personality test, which aims to determine which anime character you deserve to be reincarnated as, based on your current personality and choices. We’ll start now, and let’s face it, we’ve got you covered:

So what result did you get? did you expect that We’ll let you answer this question via our comments section! And if you want to know which anime you should have lived in (based on your personality), you can take our previous personality test.