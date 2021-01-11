Whey Protein Powder Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Agropur Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients, Carbery Group, Clover Fonterra Ingredients, Glanbia PLC, Hilmar Cheese Company, Lactalis Ingredients

The whey protein powder market was valued at US$ 10,252.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 17,522.4 million by 2027.

Over the last decade, the rising health-conscious customers across the globe has created lucrative opportunities for the whey protein powder manufacturers. Consumers are looking for ways in adopting a healthy and an active lifestyle, which has boosted the demand for health-oriented food products. Thus, protein supplement bears the same kind of traction in Europe, North America, and APAC. Healthy lifestyle is becoming a normal way of life due to concerns majorly over food sensitivity and obesity, as well arise in diseases. Consumers spending on various protein and associated supplements has boosted the market growth over the past few years. Moreover, rising disposable income and improving financial stability are also creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers. People are anticipated to spend on these products due to rise in obesity concerns and healthcare awareness, as well as the ability to spend on various items such as protein bars and other supplements.

Key Players:

Agropur Ingredients Arla Foods Ingredients Carbery Group Clover Fonterra Ingredients Glanbia PLC Hilmar Cheese Company Lactalis Ingredients Leprino Foods Company Milk Specialties Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd

Effect of COVID-19 on Whey Protein Powder Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food processing industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions such as factories shutdown, supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.

Market Segmentation:

Global Whey Protein Powder Market – By Type

Concentrate

Isolate

Hydrolysate

Global Whey Protein Powder Market – By Application

Food & Beverages Infant Formula Sports & Dietary Nutrition Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Others

Animal Feed

Others

Global Whey Protein Powder Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Nutrition Store

Specialist Sport Store

Online

Others

