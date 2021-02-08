Whey Protein Ingredients Market 2021 Insights and Demand Growth – Arla foods amba

Whey Protein Ingredients Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Whey Protein Ingredients Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

The global Whey protein ingredients Market is estimated to surpass $13.5 billion mark by 2025 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 6.5% during 2020 to 2025. Europe captures the dominant market share of 40%. Asia-pacific to lead with a projected 4.5% CAGR. Whey protein concentrate dominate the market with a share of 39.3% and estimated to generate a revenue $3,312m by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. With increasing demand from food and beverages industry, the demand for whey protein ingredients is also increasing as they provide a concentrated source of protein for enriched nutritional, sensory and functional properties.

The following Companies are covered

Arla foods amba Davisco foods international Milk specialties Global Glanbia PLC Hilmar cheese company Agropur Fonterra cooperative group Milk specialties Westland milk

What is Whey Protein Ingredients?

Whey is considered as a by-product of cheese-making process. It is the fluid that remains after milk has been curdled and strained. Whey proteins contain lactoferrin, natural growth factor, lactoperoxidase, and other minor proteins. Whey proteins includes proteins, minerals, vitamins, lactose, traces of fat. Whey proteins can be classified into three different types which are whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate and hydrolyzed whey protein.

Whey protein concentrate (WPC) contains lactose of 4-8%, fat, moisture, minerals and has protein concentration that vary between 25-89%. Whey protein isolate (WPI) contains 90-95% of protein and contains little or no lactose and also very low in fat.

Market Segmentation by Types :

Bakery and confectionary

1.1. Baked products

1.2. Ice-cream mixes

1.3. Dressings

1.4. Frozen-desserts

1.5. Soups

1.6. Sauces

1.7. Infant formula

Beverages

2.1. Carbonated

2.2. Protein bars

2.3. ISO sports drinks

2.4. RTD protein drinks

2.5. PH beverages

Sports nutrition Infant nutrition Meat products and others

Market Segmentation by Applications :

Milk protein Whey protein concentrate

2.1. WPC 35/34

2.2. WPC50

2.3. WPC65

2.4. WPC80

Whey protein isolate Hydrolyzed whey protein Demineralized way powder

Whey Protein Ingredients Market

– Arla food ingredients has developed a unique whey protein isolate called crystal clear beverages which are extremely appealing as a tasty and refreshing soft drink. It is a fat free drink with added health claims for bones and muscles. When applied in drink applications, can give a high protein content yet crystal clear.

– The recent trend influencing growth in market is use of whey protein in cancer preventing compounds. Lactoferrin, a protein in whey proteins helps in binding iron, reduce the formation of free radicals and thereby preventing the cell damage and reducing the risk of cancer.

– Arla food ingredients has developed an on trend whey protein iced-coffee concept that can make bone strengthening, muscle building. Its a source of phosphorous and calcium through the inclusion of capolac milk minerals which helps maintain bone mass and muscles.

– War on sugar, carbohydrate energy is a consumer need in sports nutrition, this trend opens a new market for whey protein. The whey water which is naturally rich in lactose, becomes one attractive alternative to added sugars in water-based sports drinks. Whey permeate replaces electrolytes which contains a small amount of whey peptides which carry additional health benefits.

The Main objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Whey Protein Ingredients status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Whey Protein Ingredients development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical Dynamics -Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance.

Spotting emerging trends – Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities – This report will allow to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

Key Takeaways from this Report

– Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

– Understand the different dynamics influencing the market key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

– Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

– Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

– Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

– Get a quick outlook on the market entropy M&As, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

– Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

