Where to watch Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Event Today?

China is set to get the Realme GT Neo 3. On the company’s China website and Weibo, you can watch the launch event of Realme. China’s Realme smartphone brand has shared some information about the new Realme GT Neo 3 on Weibo.

Most recently, Realme said that the phone will have a Sony IMX766 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 120Hz refresh rate is also said to be on the screen, and it will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor.

The launch of the Realme GT Neo 3 – Where to Watch?

Today in China, the Realme GT Neo 3 launch event will start at 2 pm (11:30 am IST). Through the company’s China website and Weibo, you can watch the launch event live as soon as it starts.

Realme GT Neo 3 specs:

So far, Realme has said that the Realme GT Neo 3 will have a new processor and be able to charge with UltraDart technology. The phone is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The screen will be able to show HDR10+ and touch samples at 1,000Hz. Further, the company said that the new Realme GT Neo 3 will have a MediaTek Dimensio 8100 5G SoC on it. A lot of RAM and a lot of storage will come with it, like LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1.

For optics, the phone could have a triple rear-facing camera and an LED flash, among other things. As we said, it will be led by a Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. For selfies, the phone is thought to have a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

It will also have a 4D Game Vibration feature for people who like to play games. The phone is also said to have a new “Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus” technology and a 4,129mm square 3D tempered vapour chamber (VC) cooling area to improve thermal management.

Realme has already said that the new phone will have a new 150W UltraDart technology that can charge quickly. It’s possible that there will be another Realme GT Neo 3 model with a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charge. 150W fast charging is on the Realme GT Neo 3. It’s said that with just a five-minute charge, it can charge about 50% of the battery. The phone will be able to play Dolby Atmos.