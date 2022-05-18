Where to watch Basketball Wives Season 10? Here’s what we know so far!!

The Basketball Wives Season 10 has launched on Monday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. The show is available to stream on Philo, FuboTV, and DirectTV Stream.

VH1’s official description of the show says, “Follow the daily lives, drama-filled parties, and crazy fights of the professional basketball players’ wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends.” Shaunie O’Neal, who used to be married to Shaquille O’Neal, is in this season’s cast, along with Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, and Malaysia Pargo. Brandi Maxiell, DJ Duffey, Angel Brinks, British Williams, and Brooke Bailey are all in the group.

O’Neal is back on the show this season, and she and her fiance, Pastor Keion Henderson, also have a spinoff wedding special coming out. Let’s find the complete information on Basketball Wives Season 10 and where you can watch it.

Has Basketball Wives Season 10 Released?

The ninth season of “Basketball Wives” started in February 2021. It showed how the cast members’ lives changed as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, fought against social injustices, and went through a lot of trouble with their partners. Variety says that in the ninth season, Shaunie O’Neal moved to Houston, Texas, so she could be closer to her kids, and Malaysia Pargo taught her kids about police brutality. Most of the season was about the Black Lives Matter movement and how the cast could talk about it. The season definitely set the stage for another set of sad and exciting episodes.

Back in June 2021, several news sites, including HipHollywood, said that the 10th season of “Basketball Wives” had already started filming or would soon do so. Since then, VH1 has announced an official date for the show to start. In the description of the trailer, the network wrote, “The MVPs of Basketball Wives reunite for a game-changing season full of family planning, must-see reunions, and intense confrontations, premiering Monday, May 16 at 8/7c.”

Where to Watch Basketball Wives Season 10?

Fubo TV

You can watch a live stream of VH1 and more than 100 other TV channels on FuboTV, which gives you a seven-day free trial:

If you sign up for FuboTV, you can watch “Basketball Wives” live on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, or any device with Android TV (like a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. You can also watch on your PC by going to the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV has cloud DVR storage and a 72-hour look-back feature that lets you watch most shows on-demand up to three days (and sometimes longer) after they end, even if you didn’t record them.

2. Philo TV

Philo TV gives you a free seven-day trial, during which you can watch live streams of VH1 and more than 60 other TV channels:

After signing up for Philo, you can watch “Basketball Wives” live on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible with Android mobile), any device with Android TV (like a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. You can also watch on your PC by going to the Philo website.

You can record shows on Philo and watch them up to 30 days later if you can’t watch them live. Even if you forget to set your DVR, Philo has a 72-hour rewind feature that lets you watch most shows on-demand if they aired in the last three days.

3. DirecTV

DirecTV Stream has four main channel packages: Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier (previously AT&T TV). VH1 is included in all of them, but you can choose any bundle and any add-on you want during your free five-day trial.

If you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Basketball Wives” live on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, or any device with Android TV, like a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. You can also watch on your PC by going to the DirecTV Stream website.

DirecTV Stream gives you 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage if you can’t watch live TV (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

4. Sling TV

The “Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra” and “Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra” packages from Sling TV come with a live stream of VH1 and more than 30 other TV channels. Even though this choice doesn’t have a free trial, you can save $10 on your first month.

After you sign up for Sling TV, you can use the Sling TV app to watch “Basketball Wives” live on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (like a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. You can also use your PC to watch Sling TV.

Conclusion

That’s all about Basketball Wives Season 10 Release. The Basketball Wives series shows how the wives of current and former NBA basketball players, many of whom are friends, spend their days and nights.