Where to use Glinting components in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Influence gamers who’ve been gathering Glinting Elements whereas exploring Sumeru could also be questioning the place to make use of them. These things, discovered within the ruins of Sumeru’s desert, are dropped by Primal Constructs, and gathering all 5 of them can take fairly some time. Doing so is price it as gamers will be capable of use them to open a door with some nice rewards behind it. Discovering this door is not robust, and followers can simply receive the rewards by turning of their Glinting Elements.

Learn on to search out out the place to make use of Glinting Elements in Genshin Influence and the detailed steps you could observe to finish the search.

Genshin Influence’s Glinting Elements require you to observe sure steps

That is primarily as a result of you’ll need to have elevated their Scarlet Sand Slate permission stage by finishing quests like Golden Slumber and Twin Proof, that are prolonged and filled with prolonged dialogues. Yow will discover a information to gathering all the Glinting Elements right here. After getting gathered all the mandatory parts, you’ll be able to observe these steps:

1) Head to the hidden door close to The Mausoleum of King Deshret

The hidden door is situated underground right here (Picture through HoYoverse/Kyostinv)

To achieve the hidden door, you may want to succeed in an underground space beneath the marker proven within the screenshot above. To get there, use the teleporter within the bottom-left nook of The Mausoleum of King Deshret, which can take you underground. Then, head in direction of the pinned location, navigating by the underground till you attain a path on the bottom. Discovering your manner by the underground is not too robust, as this path will lead you towards the hidden door that you’re going to have to open.

The parts are used right here (Picture through HoYoverset/Kyostinv)

To open the door, work together with the blue mechanism on the wall, which can immediate you to insert the 5 Glinting Elements. You may have to have all 5 of them, or the door won’t open. When you insert all 5, you may achieve the hidden achievement named The Finish of the Hall and will probably be introduced with a big room.

On this room, you’ll be able to work together with a mechanism that requires you to insert sacred seals, permitting you to mark them on the map. This is part of one other quest that may grant you much more rewards, so marking them on the map is a good suggestion. There’s additionally a valuable chest to gather on this room that can reward you with 40 Primogems for opening it, making this hidden quest worthy of your time.

Genshin Influence’s Sumeru desert hides tons of treasure for gamers to search out and unlocking all of it is going to reward them with tons of Primogems.



