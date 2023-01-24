Where to use chess pieces and chess piece activation devices in Genshin Impact

Genshin Affect 3.4 introduced a brand new area to discover and recent quests to finish. As gamers discover the desert space and full different World Quests, they may come throughout numerous chess items and activation gadgets.

This stuff will come in useful to provoke and full a world questline referred to as Apocalypse Misplaced. It’s price noting that gamers should clear the sand close to the Temple Forsaken to find Safhe Shatranj and its chessboard to make use of this stuff.

This text will clarify all the things Genshin Affect gamers have to know concerning the chess items, their activation gadgets, and tips on how to use them.

Genshin Affect 3.4: How and the place to make use of chess items and activation gadgets

Genshin Affect 3.4 unlocked the brand new desert space, Desert of Hadramaveth, and together with it, recent quests to finish. Whereas exploring or finishing completely different World Quests, gamers may acquire sure chess items and chess piece activation gadgets.

These can be utilized on Safhe Shatranj’s chessboard, a hidden space situated within the south-west a part of the brand new desert space. Gamers can use them after finishing the Dirge of Bilqis’ second half – The Temple The place Sand Flows Like Tears. Completion of this quest will recede all of the sand close to Temple Forsaken to disclose Safhe Shatranj and its chessboard.

The chess board shall be full of two miniature types of precise areas within the Sumeru desert. Moreover, gamers can full the chessboard by filling the empty blue pillars with the corresponding chess piece. Doing so will provoke the World Quest, Apocalypse Misplaced.

Upon completion of this quest, Genshin Affect gamers can insert the chess piece activation system into the chess items. This manner, they’ll teleport on to particular areas on the chessboard, therefore making a mini teleport hub in Safhe Shatranj.

Places of all 5 chess items

Genshin Affect gamers can discover all 5 chess items whereas finishing the next The Dirge of Bilqis and Tadhla the Falcon World Quest sequence. All 5 resemble necessary areas within the Sumeru Desert, akin to:

King Deshret’s Pillar

Border Fort

Soulferry

Khaj-Nisut

Temple of Gurabad

Place all of the chess items on Safhe Shatranj’s chessboard to start the Apocalypse Misplaced quest. Remember the fact that they are going to be inside sure treasure chests that shall be simple to seek out when finishing the above-mentioned World Quests.

The place to gather all 5 chess items activation gadgets

Even supposing Genshin Affect 3.4 solely has 5 chess items to gather, there are seven activation gadgets that have to be restored and inserted into seven chess items.

Deshret’s Glass Goblet

Khaj-Nisut

The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Temple of Gurabad

Border Fort

King Deshret’s Pillar

Soulferry

Every restored activation system will reward gamers with a Outstanding Chest that comprises 5 Primogems and a furnishings blueprint. As soon as all seven gadgets have been restored, the La Luna Rossa achievement shall be unlocked.

Therefore, round 40 Primogems might be collected this fashion. It’s price noting that the chess piece activation system will solely seem after gamers have restored all 5 items on the chessboard.



