Where to get pinecones for Liben

Genshin Influence gamers who want to assemble pinecones for the sport’s latest occasion can discover loads of them all through the sport’s world. These supplies can be utilized for a number of functions, however you’ll possible want them to commerce with Liben through the recreation’s Marvelous Merchandise occasion.

This occasion gives you the chance to gather tons of Primogems by buying and selling sometimes unused gadgets with Liben, and pinecones are one of many best to gather. On condition that the occasion offers some large rewards when accomplished, followers undoubtedly will not need to miss out.

Genshin Influence: Locations to get pinecones for Liben

Genshin Influence gamers sometimes can discover pinecones close to timber in Genshin Influence, together with being present in large portions all through sure elements of Liyue. These supplies are fairly straightforward to see, with their massive dimension and hanging colour protruding towards the inexperienced grass that they will normally be discovered on.

Gamers will want loads of these pinecones to make sure they will max out the Marvelous Merchandise occasion.

my largest wrestle in genshin isn’t having any pinecone.. ever my largest struggle in genshin is not having any pinecone.. ever https://t.co/iyat3qWzEs

For many who sometimes do not search for pinecones, it may be tough to seek out locations the place they spawn, however fortunately as soon as followers know the place to go, they’re straightforward pickings. Listed here are some key spots to seek out pinecones:

Stormbearer Mountain

The Stormbearer Mountains have loads of pinecones (Picture by way of Hoyoverse)

There are a lot of pine timber within the Stormbearer Mountains, and gamers can discover loads of pinecones beneath the timber and across the websites the place Hilichurls have arrange camps.

Starsnatch Cliff

The world under Starsnatch Cliff has fairly a number of pinecones (Picture by way of Hoyoverse)

Gamers can teleport to the Midsummer Courtyard area to gather a number of pinecones from the rising timber close to the doorway. Followers will not have to climb the mountain, as the one supplies up there are the Cecilias that develop on the height of Starsnatch Cliff.

Above the Whispering Woods

There are tons of timber right here (Picture by way of Hoyoverse)

This space, specifically, is great for gathering pinecones in Genshin Influence, as there are tons of timber to seek out pinecones beneath. There are round twenty or so pinecones to select up within the space alone, so followers will need to watch carefully as they discover it.

Qingce Village

A good friend and I shared amusing over the thought {that a}”Genshin Influence AR55 optimum PINECONE FARMING ROUTE (999 PINECONES PER DAY)” video may presumably exist unironically. A friend and I shared a laugh over the thought that a”Genshin Impact AR55 optimal PINECONE FARMING ROUTE (999 PINECONES PER DAY)” video might possibly exist unironically. https://t.co/9M0gls4LiJ

That is the quickest solution to collect a bunch of pinecones within the recreation, as all gamers have to do is teleport to the leftmost waypoint in Qingce Village. From there, they will journey up and down the bridges on this village and acquire a ton of pinecones just by selecting them up off the bottom.

Due to the exact format of this space, it is nearly not possible to overlook the pinecones, and it solely takes a number of seconds to get sufficient to offer to Liben.

Genshin Influence gamers trying to full their Marvelous Merchandise will not have a tough time so long as they will collect sufficient pinecones from these areas.



