Where to get Breath of Thamur runic attack for Leviathan Axe

The Leviathan Axe is an excellent early-game weapon to have in God of Conflict Ragnarok. It’s fairly simple to make use of throughout short-range fight and likewise has the Leviathan ability tree, which gives a balanced mixture of long-range talents for the axe.

Other than getting new abilities, gamers additionally need to maintain searching for the perfect runic assault for the weapon to enhance their type of play. There are gentle runic assaults in addition to heavy ones to contemplate on this regard.

Breath of Thamur is a heavy runic assault in God of Conflict Ragnarok that offers a large quantity of space harm. It’s a transfer that turns out to be useful when Kratos is preventing a number of enemies concurrently. This information will assist the reader get their fingers on Breath of Thamur.

Discovering Breath of Thamur in God of Conflict Ragnarok

The chest containing Breath of Thamur is situated within the Niflheim realm (Picture through Santa Monica Studio)

The Breath of Thamur runic assault will be present in a chest situated close to the Raven Tree within the Niflheim area. Nonetheless, opening the chest is not that easy. To do this, you will want to own 28 Ravens.

The inexperienced Ravens will seem all through the Niflheim realm. It’s a must to kill 28 of them to get the rewards from the chest. As soon as all 28 Raven corpses have been acquired, head again to the Raven Tree location to unlock the chest and acquire the Breath of Thamur heavy runic assault for the Leviathan Axe.

Additionally it is price mentioning that by killing 48 extra Ravens, players can unlock the Finger of Smash heavy runic assault for Draupnir Spear later within the recreation.

Tips on how to get Breath of Thamur runic assault from store?

The situation of the chest within the Muspelheim area that accommodates Chest of Surtr (Picture through Santa Monica Studio)

Alternatively, you might also decide to buy the Breath of Thamur Runic Assault from the store for 100 Smoldering Ember, 10 Crest of Flame, 5 Better Crest of Flame, and one Crest of Surtr.

Getting the Crest of Surtr generally is a little difficult. It’s a crafting materials in God of Conflict Ragnarok. To get the merchandise in God of Conflict Ragnarok, it’s worthwhile to full the Trials situated within the Muspelheim area.

After the powerful battles supplied by the Trial, you will get a variety of things in addition to upgrades from two Muspelheim time trial chests. This consists of supplies reminiscent of moldering Ember, Crest of Flame, and the closely sought-after Chest of Surtr. Furthermore, upon finishing the Muspelheim Trials on the Gold degree, you may be rewarded with three Chests of Surtr.

God of Conflict: Ragnarok | Fight Particulars -Group harassed significance of extra enemy selection

-Leviathan Axe/Blades of Chaos can now be infused with ice/fireplace

-A number of forms of shields; some good for parrying, heavy ones for tank type (absorbing assaults) Extra: gameinformer.com/2022/08/30/god… God of Conflict: Ragnarok | Fight Particulars-Group harassed significance of extra enemy variety-Leviathan Axe/Blades of Chaos can now be infused with ice/fire-A number of forms of shields; some good for parrying, heavy ones for tank type (absorbing assaults)Extra: gameinformer.com/2022/08/30/god… https://t.co/6gd3aaXM7W

The Breath of Thamur is a mighty means the place Kratos expenses up his Leviathan Axe and offers a large quantity of ice harm to a particularly massive space. If surrounded by enemies, he can unleash hell upon his enemies with this explicit transfer.

