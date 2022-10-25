Where to find the clues in Gotham Knights Mr. Freeze’s Quartz Lab Vault

There’s no scarcity of detective work in Gotham Knights, significantly in relation to Mr. Freeze. FR1.3 has the protagonists inspecting Quartz Lab, the place the aim is to in the end infiltrate the vault. This could be a critically attempting activity with out realizing the place to go, but it surely doesn’t should be.

In Mr. Freeze’s Quartz Lab, right here’s every thing the Bat Household must find out about gathering clues for this case.

The place are the clues in Mr. Freeze’s lab in Gotham Knights FR1.3?

After reaching the Quartz Labs, gamers should first defeat the Regulators earlier than getting inside. There’ll, after all, be extra Regulators contained in the lab as properly, so be looking out for villains that should be handled.

This Gotham Knights space has three clues that gamers want to search out, and even realizing who they’re and the place they’re won’t make issues abundantly clear. Nevertheless, for those who merely go to the frozen scientist and scan him, this case turns into remarkably simple.

Regulators gained’t be your solely foes, although. After the preliminary interplay with the console, the Bat Household should overwhelm the Shockers, however that needs to be no nice activity.

It is not going to solely provide you with his title however will even spotlight your clues in gold in Gotham Knights whilst you’re inspecting the lab. This makes them stand out within the darkness and can make your journey considerably simpler. However what are these clues, and the place are they?

Notepad: On the ground to the left of the frozen scientist

Blueprint: On the wall hanging over a desk to the left of the frozen scientist

Dictaphone: On a desk to the precise of the scientist

The very best half is that you could see all of those throughout the eyesight of the scientist in query. You possibly can even scan two of them – the notepad and blueprint – whereas standing proper in entrance of the frozen man in Gotham Knights.

You’ll should stroll a bit bit in Gotham Knights to get to the dictaphone on the desk, however it will likely be clearly highlighted for you after you scan the scientist, making it shockingly simple to search out. After you purchase these clues, you will get into the workplace.

A scan will then reveal a hidden compartment within the ground, which be the merchandise you had been looking for. This can conclude the case and convey you nearer to an encounter with Mr. Freeze. You’ll then be rewarded with a Uncommon Swimsuit and a Uncommon Melee weapon alongside 9780 XP.

Nevertheless, gamers gained’t encounter Mr. Freeze till FR1.6, Breakout at Blackgate. It’s not shocking that Mr. Freeze is attempting to cowl Gotham Metropolis in an everlasting blanket of snow and ice. The Bat Household’s activity will in the end be to search out and defeat him.

There’s nonetheless a lot work to be accomplished on this case. Mr. Freeze is however one of many villains plaguing Gotham Metropolis, alongside Harley Quinn and Clayface, however it’s price monitoring them down and bringing them to justice.



