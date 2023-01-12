Where to find the Aetherium Forge in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been round for a decade because of its energetic modding neighborhood and die-hard playerbase. The sport takes place in what is named the throat of the world.

A civil conflict breaks out within the mountainous area of Tamriel over the worship of Talos. As the facility battle surges, dragons begin showing out of nowhere, and it’s as much as the participant to resolve the thriller and save the world.

Steeped in Viking esthetics and deep Elder Scrolls lore, gamers will spend hours exploring the big open world. Whereas exploring, they may come throughout Aetherium Shards or a e-book referred to as “The Aetherium Wars,” which is able to finally cause them to the Aetherium Forge.

You should utilize Aetherium Shards to get to the Aetherium Forge in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Aetherium Forge within the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an historic Dwemer assemble that was as soon as used to craft highly effective objects utilizing a uncommon useful resource referred to as Aetherium. It’s positioned beneath the Ruins of Bthalft. You may get to this forge by participating in a quest referred to as “Misplaced to the Ages,” which requires the Dawnguard DLC to be playable.

To entry the Forge, you will have to get your palms on 4 Aetherium Shards:

The primary shard will be present in Arkngthamz, the place the search really begins. You can be guided to the shard by the spirit of Katria.

The second will be present in Deep People Crossing, positioned north of the Attain Imperial Camp. You can see it on a slope throughout the bride.

The third shard will be discovered on the finish of a Dwemer dungeon referred to as Raldbthar.

The ultimate shard will be obtained by looting the chamber proper earlier than coming into Mzulft, positioned on the jap facet of Eastmarch.

Upon discovering all of the shards, you’ll be able to take them to the Ruins of Bthalft, which is positioned south of Ivarstead. The forge room has some highly effective Dwarven enemies, so the Dragonborn needs to be ready. As soon as these enemies are defeated, you’ll be able to craft one in every of three highly effective Dwemer objects.

The rewards of the Aetherium Forge

The Aetherial Crown can be utilized to activate two Standing Stones directly within the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Picture through Bethesda Studios)

In Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, you should use Aetherium Shards and different miscellaneous objects to craft an tools that gives a robust impact.

The Aetherial crown lets the Dragonborn get pleasure from the advantages of two standing stones as an alternative of 1 whereas rising its effectiveness. The crown have to be worn always for this to final, and if taken off, the impact of the older activated stone is eliminated.

The Aetherial protect turns anybody bashed by it into an ethereal being unable to hurt or be harmed. It additionally causes them to flee.

The Aetherial Workers summons a Dwemer Spider or Sphere to battle alongside the participant for 60 seconds.

Solely 4 Aetherium Shards will be present in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, that means even if you wish to, you’ll be able to solely craft one in every of these things.

The Forge disables itself after the primary merchandise is crafted, so even when the participant provides shards to their stock utilizing cheats, it won’t work.

