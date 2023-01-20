Where to find Temple of Gurabad and other pieces

Genshin Affect 3.4 has launched the Desert of Hadramaveth, a brand new area for gamers to discover. Avid gamers can discover tons of recent sources and puzzles to resolve on this new space. Throughout their exploration of the area, gamers may also come throughout a chessboard puzzle that may be discovered and solved to entry a brand new world quest, Apocalypse Misplaced.

To provoke this World Quest, gamers might want to discover 5 completely different chess items and place them on the board. Most of these things could be discovered in the course of the Dirge of Bilqis questline, however they’re simple to overlook. This text will define the areas of all of the chess items in Genshin Affect.

Genshin Affect 3.4: Location of Temple of Gurabad and different chess items

The Dirge of Bilqis questline will uncover this space (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Safhe Shatranj is a hidden space in Genshin Affect that you would be able to uncover within the new desert area of the patch 3.4 replace. It additionally occurs to be the placement the place the chessboard puzzle could be discovered.

To unlock Safhe Shatranj, you need to full the primary puzzle within the second a part of The Dirge of Bilqis collection, The Temple The place Sand Flows Like Tears. Doing so will unlock the placement and recede all of the sand within the Temples Forsaken to disclose a chessboard-like space. The board represents the Sumeru Desert and acts as a map.

Discover the chess items and place them on the chessboard (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

A complete of 5 chess items could be discovered inside Beautiful Chests within the underground ruins of the Desert of Hadramaveth whereas finishing numerous world quests. The chests will likely be accessible after finishing particular components of The Dirge of Bilqis and Tadhla’s Falcon questlines.

Genshin Affect 3.4: Full The Dirge of Bilqis to acquire 4 chess items

The Dirge of Bilqis is among the main world quest collection within the Genshin Affect 3.4 replace. Throughout it, you can be rewarded with tons of chests for fixing puzzles or defeating monsters. Do not forget to assert rewards from these chests to obtain the next chess items:

King Deshret’s Pillar

Border Fort

Soulferry

Khaj-Nisut

Discover the King Deshret’s Pillar chess piece right here (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The primary chess piece, King Deshret’s Pillar, could be discovered within the second a part of the search collection, Temple The place Sands Movement Like Tears. The chest will seem in Liloupar’s cell close to the trunk of the tree. You’ll have to defeat a mini-boss and work together with Liloupar for the chest to be summoned in Genshin Affect.

In Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Half I, you’ll have to struggle Consecrated Scorpion in the course of the quest to unlock a change, activating which can summon a chest containing the Border Fort chess piece.

To acquire Soulferry and Khaj-Nisut chess items, you’ll have to full half II and half III of Dune-Entombed Fecundity. Throughout each quests, you’ll have to open sure varieties of gates to maneuver ahead, and that can summon treasure chests containing the Soulferry and Khaj-Nisut chess items.

Genshin Affect 3.4: Full Tadhla the Falcon quest collection to acquire Temple of Gurabad

Progress additional in Tadhla’s Falcon quest collection to search out the final piece (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

This one could take a while as a result of you could advance within the Falcon Hunt quest, which, coincidentally, requires the completion of Dirge of Bilqis and a day by day reset after that. After defeating the Flying Serpent, a rock wall will collapse, revealing one in all Liloupar’s upgrades. The Beautiful Chest containing the chess piece will seem close to you after a quick scene and dialogue.

