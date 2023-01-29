Where to find Qingxin flowers in Genshin Impact: Locations and farming routes

Genshin Influence gamers can discover Qingxin flowers throughout Liyue. This merchandise is used as an Ascension Materials for just a few characters, all of whom require a whopping 168 of this merchandise to max out. That is so much to gather. Fortunately, this little flower is without doubt one of the simpler Ascension Supplies to get within the sport.

There are 3 ways to get Qingxin in Genshin Influence:

Gather them within the wild Purchase them from Babk and Herbalist Gui Use the Serenitea Pot’s gardening function

This Genshin Influence information will cowl all three strategies, beginning with farming routes for wild spawns.

All Qingxin flower areas in Genshin Influence

There are 138 Qingxin in Genshin Influence. Thus, Vacationers can acquire the majority of Xiao, Ganyu, or another character who requires this Ascension Materials in a single day. This merchandise is a Native Specialty from Liyue, so Yanfei and Qiqi’s Passives will work to assist find them on the minimap.

Readers can manipulate the above interactive map, nonetheless, they please. If you need one thing extra particular, the next farming route is perhaps useful.

Farming route

The Chasm has a ton of those flowers so that you can acquire (Picture through HoYoverse)

Essentially the most populous space to check out first is The Chasm. It is basically one large circle of Qingxins mendacity about, so attempt to acquire them in a clockwise or counterclockwise means after which transfer on to Qingxu Pool to gather the remaining two.

There are just a few east of The Chasm in Genshin Influence (Picture through HoYoverse)

Close by are some extra flowers to choose up. Get those east of Qingxu Pool, and use the Teleport Waypoint on the close by mountain to gather some extra. Lastly, use the Statue of the Seven to achieve the ultimate space proven on this map.

There are some extra flowers northeast of the earlier part (Picture through HoYoverse)

Use the Statue of the Seven that’s southeast of the Luhua Pool and farm some extra Qingxin in one other round method. The following half may have much more to gather by comparability.

One potential farming route (Picture through HoYoverse)

There are numerous methods to method this part. It is strongly advisable that you simply use a number of Teleport Waypoints, Domains, and the Statue of the Seven to avoid wasting time between this mountainous area.

One other theoretical farming route (Picture through HoYoverse)

There are solely three areas left to cowl. The above picture exhibits off the Qingce Village, and Wuwang Hill spawn areas. Vacationers ought to know the deal by now.

The second to final location to cowl (Picture through HoYoverse)

Yaoguang Shoal and Mingyun Village have a number of Qingxin for Genshin Influence gamers to gather. Luckily, most of them are close to Teleport Waypoints, making them simple to accumulate in a couple of minute’s work.

The ultimate farming path to cowl (Picture through HoYoverse)

Lastly, Guyun Stone Forest has just a few extra Qingxin to gather. Nonetheless, there are different methods to acquire this Ascension Materials other than farming them. The next part will cowl how one can buy this merchandise.

Shopping for them from distributors

That is the place Herbalist Gui is in Genshin Influence (Picture through HoYoverse)

Two distributors promote Qingxin in Genshin Influence. Herbalist Gui is the cheaper choice, and he additionally has a better amount. One can discover him on the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor. He sells ten of this Ascension Materials for six,000 Mora in complete.

That is the place you’ll find Babak (Picture through HoYoverse)

The following NPC who sells this merchandise is Babak, positioned in Port Ormos. He sells 5 of them for five,000 in complete. Each distributors restock their inventories each three days in Genshin Influence.

Serenitea Pot methodology

An instance of a participant planting this merchandise’s seeds of their Serenitea Pot (Picture through HoYoverse)

Vacationers can purchase 5 Qingxin Seeds every week within the Serenitea Pot. They will then choose to plant them in a Luxuriant Glebe, the place they are going to absolutely develop in two days and 22 hours.

This selection is the slowest in comparison with the earlier two strategies, however gamers with loads of seeds and Luxuriant Glebes can simply get an incredible batch a number of days later.

