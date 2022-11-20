Where to find Mountain Splitter Draupnir Spear Light Runic attack

Runic assaults make a return in God of Struggle Ragnarok, and one of many newly included runes is the Mountain Splitter for the Draupnir Spear.

This information will cowl all the pieces you have to know concerning the Mountain Splitter gentle runic assault and extra.

Word: Minor spoilers for God of Struggle Ragnarok will comply with. Viewer discretion is suggested.

The way to unlock the Mountain Splitter gentle runic assault for Draupnir Spear in God of Struggle Ragnarok

Gamers should journey to Svartalfheim to acquire this gentle runic assault.

Kratos should enter Nidavellir in Svartalfheim to seek out this rune.

From right here on, converse to Durlin to set off the Favor, “Spirit of Rebel.”

Journey again to the Mystic Gateway at The Watchtower and sail again east to the Dragon Seaside.

Take care of the Cursed Grims and Tatzelwurms right here and proceed ahead.

Climb up from the steel chain forward in your left.

Use the Draupnir Spear to achieve above and encounter a spirit who will reward you with the Favor, ‘The Misplaced Treasure’.

Hook throughout the opposite facet to proceed ahead into Alberich Hole.

Right here, draw the rune on the stone when prompted by the sport, which is able to make the large dwarf elevate up his hammer. Proceed your method into the newly revealed path.

Unlock the pink chest behind the dwarf statue to acquire the Hammer of Revolution.

Climb again onto the boat and head again to Nidavellir to seek out Durlin as soon as extra.

Return his hammer to him as requested to finish the Favor, “Spirit of Rebel.”

Finishing this quest will reward gamers with the sunshine runic assault, Mountain Splitter.

What does Mountain Splitter do in God of Struggle Ragnarok?

The in-game description goes as follows:

“Repeated long-range wind slices that stagger enemies. Press R1 exactly whereas slashing to reinforce every wave.”

Mountain Splitter is a light-weight runic assault for the Draupnir Spear in God of Struggle Ragnarok. It has a line-based space of assault and may be upgraded by as much as three ranges to extend its efficiency, with the second and third upgrades including further wave slices with growing energy. The rune is extremely efficient in all conditions and can be utilized to deal with troublesome enemies.

Moreover, this rune additionally provides a displacement impact that opens up a chance for Kratos to deal extra harm to his foes.

This explicit gentle rune wants a complete of 10,500 XP to cap its stats.

What’s the Draupnir Spear in God of Struggle Ragnarok?

The Draupnir Spear is a brand new addition to Kratos’s arsenal of weapons within the sport. Alongside his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, Kratos can use this weapon to nice impact in opposition to foes.

The spear was cast by the Woman of the Forge as a present for Kratos. Gamers can unlock this weapon as a part of the primary story marketing campaign on the finish of the Forging Future quest.

God of Struggle Ragnarok was launched on November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Professional, and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles.

