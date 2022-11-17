Where to find Honour the Fallen Draupnir Spear Heavy Runic attack

The Draupnir Spear is a lethal weapon in God of Conflict Ragnarok. Regardless of wanting like an bizarre spear, it has a trick up its sleeve. First, the spear can multiply, and second, Kratos can detonate it. Moreover, the weapon copies at will.

Like Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe, the Draupnir Spear has its personal set of runic assaults, each gentle and heavy. The runes corresponding to those assaults will be picked up from Legendary Chests unfold throughout all 9 realms in God of Conflict Ragnarok.

God of Conflict Ragnarok: Location of Honour the Fallen Draupnir Spear heavy runic assault

To seek out this runic assault, gamers must first make their technique to an space often known as The Plains. As soon as there, this is what they must do:

There ought to be a Mystic Gateway to the Western Facet of The Plains.

Whereas dealing with this gateway, gamers must look to the precise. There ought to be a rock with a weak level. It may be damaged utilizing the Draupnir Spear.

Gamers must impale this weak level with the spear and transfer forward with out detonating it.

From the rock, gamers must maintain shifting proper until they arrive to an space the place they will drop down.

As soon as they’ve dropped down, they must proceed shifting leftwards until they see two extra weak factors.

Gamers should hit each these weak factors with the Draupnir Spear after which detonate them on the similar time.

This could open up a brand new space with the chest inside.

This chest is locked behind a considerably fascinating puzzle. The shortage of any enemies guarding it makes this a easy endeavor.

What does Honour the Fallen heavy runic assault for the Draupnir Spear do?

At any time when gamers activate this assault, Kratos leaps into the air and strikes the Draupnir Spear into the bottom, initiating a heavy gust of wind that staggers enemies. Being a heavy assault, it comes with a heavy cooldown as effectively. After they’ve activated it for the primary time, gamers must wait for an additional 97 seconds earlier than utilizing it once more.

On the finish of the day, they could be capable to activate this heavy runic assault a couple of times in battle. However then once more, there are different runic assaults related to the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos that may be employed in battle.

Nonetheless, to get the Draupnir Spear in God of Conflict Ragnarok, gamers must struggle their technique to the search often known as Forging Future. Throughout this questline, they need to remedy a number of puzzles after which discuss to the Woman of the Lake to get their palms on this spear.

There are a complete of 28 runic assaults that gamers can gather in God of Conflict Ragnarok. Whereas it makes issues simpler in battle, selecting up all of the runic assaults additionally counts in direction of the Platinum Trophy within the sport.

