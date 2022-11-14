Where to find Hel’s Touch Leviathan Axe light runic attack

God of Battle Ragnarok primarily options three attention-grabbing weapons that Kratos carries into battle. Though he can not wield the mighty Mjolnir whereas going through completely different enemies in-game, the Leviathan Axe offers loads of injury to maintain enemies at bay.

Though the Leviathan Axe is sort of highly effective, its injury could be elevated additional with the assistance of runic assaults. Runic assaults could be collected within the sport and used on the suitable weapon. As soon as collected and slotted onto the Leviathan Axe, it provides highly effective elemental injury to Kratos’ assaults, making him much more lethal on the battlefield.

God of Battle Ragnarok Hel’s Contact Leviathan Axe mild runic assault location

Runic assaults are usually present in legendary chests unfold throughout the map in God of Battle Ragnarok. Since these chests look very very like common chests, it turns into necessary for gamers to open each chest that they arrive throughout within the sport.

That stated, the Hel’s Contact mild runic assault for the Leviathan Axe could be present in The Burrows. Positioned in Alfheim, this location incorporates numerous different factors of curiosity and options loads of different collectibles as effectively. Whereas most legendary chests have bosses guarding them, the one situated in The Burrows is locked behind an elaborate leaping puzzle.

Gamers must navigate their means by the underground construction till they arrive to a room that has a bluish aura within the again.

As soon as they’ve reached it, there ought to be a platform behind the room that they’ll climb.

Gamers must climb onto this platform in God of Battle Ragnarok, after which look down on the ground.

To their left, there ought to be one other platform on which they’ll bounce their Leviathan Axe off of.

After throwing their axe at this platform, it ought to bounce off and hit one other spot to clear the particles there. This could reveal a spot that Kratos can swing from, supplied he makes use of his Blades of Chaos.

To achieve this spot, Kratos must climb up the wall after which work together with it.

Doing so will enable him to make use of his blades and swing throughout the room onto a brand new platform that has the chest on prime.

Gamers can then work together with this chest to acquire the Hel’s Contact mild runic assault for the Leviathan Axe in God of Battle Ragnarok.

What does the Hel’s Contact mild runic assault do in God of Battle Ragnarok?

(Soar to 0:53 on this video to see the Hel’s Contact mild runic assault)

This specific runic assault is able to knocking again an enemy and beautiful them. Whereas it doesn’t have any particular elemental affiliation, it has a substantial cooldown. Whereas it is relatively helpful on the battlefield, contemplating that it comes with a cooldown, gamers must use it correctly within the sport. As soon as they’ve used it in battle, gamers must look forward to 49 seconds earlier than it may be used once more.

Whereas this cooldown could be barely irritating, the truth that the assault would not require mana makes it extremely helpful. Whereas the Hel’s Contact mild runic assault may not be too damaging, it performs an necessary function in crowd management in God of Battle Ragnarok.



