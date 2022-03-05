Where to find Dragon Hearts in Elden Ring?

Dragon hearts are, of course, dropped by dragons. There are all sorts of optional areas and things to do that you don’t ever technically have to touch if you just want to blaze through the game. Dragons in the Elden Ring have been a big deal in FromSoftware’s games.

What are the Powers of Dragon Heart?

You’ll be able to choose which Dragon Powers you want to use. Each power costs one or more Dragon Hearts, so think about what you want to do and choose very well.

Unlocked at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion:

Agheel’s Flame : FP cost 36. Requires Faith 23, Arcane 15 – Costs 2 Dragon Hearts

: FP cost 36. Requires Faith 23, Arcane 15 – Costs 2 Dragon Hearts Glintstone Breath : FP cost 28. Requires Faith 15, Arcane 12 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart

: FP cost 28. Requires Faith 15, Arcane 12 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart Smarag’s Glintstone Breath: FP cost 36. Requires Faith 23, Arcane 15 – Costs 2 Dragon Hearts

FP cost 36. Requires Faith 23, Arcane 15 – Costs 2 Dragon Hearts Rotten Breath : FP cost 36. Requires Faith 15, Arcane 12 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart

: FP cost 36. Requires Faith 15, Arcane 12 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart Dragonice: FP cost 36. Requires Faith 15, Arcane 12 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart

Unlocked at the Church of Dragon Communion:

Dragonfire : FP cost 28. Requires Faith 15, Arcane 12 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart

: FP cost 28. Requires Faith 15, Arcane 12 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart Dragonclaw : FP cost 42. Requires Faith 17, Arcane 13 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart

: FP cost 42. Requires Faith 17, Arcane 13 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart Dragonmaw: FP cost 62. Requires faith 24, arcane 16 – Costs 1 Dragon Heart

Where to find Dragon Hearts?

Those are some of the places where you can start.

Agheel, the flying dragon

This dragon is likely to be the first one you see when you play the game. Because he’s in a Limgrave lake, he is in the middle of the water

This dragon is likely to be the first one you see when you play the game. Because he’s in a Limgrave lake, he is in the middle of the water The Ekzykes are dying

This dragon can be found patrolling north of the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in southwest Caelid, which is a good place to find it.

This dragon can be found patrolling north of the Cathedral of Dragon Communion in southwest Caelid, which is a good place to find it. Smarag the Glintstone Dragon

This one is on a small island to the west of Raya Lucaria Academy. It is near the Academy Crystal Cave Site of Grace, which is near the Academy.

This one is on a small island to the west of Raya Lucaria Academy. It is near the Academy Crystal Cave Site of Grace, which is near the Academy. Adula, the Glintstone Dragon,

This dragon is outside the Cathedral of Manus Celes in the southwest of Liurnia, and it can be found there. You’ll see it while Ranni is on a quest.

Related:

What is Elden Ring Map is all about?

How to find Dungeons in Elden Ring?