Where to find all Batarangs? Locations and more

Amassing Batarangs left behind by the Darkish Knight himself within the open world of Gotham Metropolis is a good way to achieve some further XP factors and particular rewards in Gotham Knights.

Total, there are 60 Batarangs unfold throughout the streets of Gotham Metropolis. In contrast to road artwork that may be detected on the map and scanned utilizing AR imaginative and prescient. The Batarangs are tough to trace down as they don’t include particular markers on the map. Gamers should depend on stumbling throughout one within the open world of Gotham Knights.

Location of all collectible Batarangs in Gotham Knights divided into their districts

1) Gotham Heights

Head to the orange markers proven on the maps to trace down Batarangs in Gotham Knights (picture by way of WB Video games)

Head to the Yacht membership positioned on the aspect of the Aparo Bridge in Gotham Heights. The primary Batarang will probably be positioned on the roof of the Yacht dealing with South-West.

Find the skyscraper located between Shelley Avenue and Hemlock Road. Go close to the highest of the skyscraper utilizing the hook on the wall. Batarang will probably be discovered caught within the wall.

A Batarang will probably be mendacity on prime of a chimney on one of many buildings positioned between Hemlock Road and Bierce Avenue.

A Batarang will be discovered on prime of the northwesternmost constructing inside Gotham Metropolis College.

Head towards the west aspect of the South-West constructing within the nook of Chambers Road and Exhibition Avenue.

To gather the final Batarang in Gotham Heights district, go to the plant positioned within the North-East part of the district. Transfer in direction of the North-West aspect of the constructing to seek out the Batarang.

2) Robinson Park

Map of Robinson Park (picture by way of WB Video games)

Go in direction of the Southwest nook of Robinson Park. Transfer on the highest of the roof of the greenhouse dealing with south to gather the primary Batarang.

Near Beacon Road, there will probably be a round area within the middle of Robinson Park. On prime of a espresso store, the Batarang will be discovered.

Subsequent, head to the bridge over the Gotham Metropolis reservoir. As soon as there, simply earlier than reaching the highest of a smaller constructing north of Reservoir Avenue, there will probably be a Batarang.

3) Bristol

Map of Bristol (picture by way of WB Video games)

Head in direction of Mercy Avenue positioned on the Northeast aspect of Bristol which faces towards the Gotham Metropolis cemetery. A Batarang will probably be discovered on prime of a water tower.

Head in direction of the southernmost level of Bristol that hyperlinks up with Exhibition Avenue and get your arms on a Batarang on the prime of a tower.

On the nook of Mercey Avenue, head in direction of the doorway of the Saul Erdel Planetarium. The Batarang will be discovered close to the roof of the constructing.

4) Previous Gotham

Map to find Batarangs in Previous Gotham (picture by way of WB Video games)

Head in direction of the northwesternmost finish of Previous Gotham in direction of Grand Avenue. There will probably be Batarang caught within the west-facing wall of a tower.

Go to the best spire of Gotham Metropolis cathedral to seek out the following Batarang.

Go to the church positioned on Finger Avenue and Logerquist Avenue, near Gordon Memorial. On prime of the church, you will discover a Batarang.

Go to the constructing reverse Gotham Metropolis Corridor’s southern entrance close to Neville Road. A Batarang will probably be mendacity there on prime of the constructing’s pylon.

The final Batarang will be discovered on prime of the shack near Finger Avenue.

5) Tricorner Island

Map of Tricorner Island (picture by way of WB Video games)

Proceed in direction of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge. As soon as there, search for the Batarang within the first set of towers.

Set off in direction of the east of Monument Road, after which go in direction of the decrease wall which marks the Japanese Level of Fort Dumas to discover a Batarang.

One other Batarang will be positioned on prime of the Statue of Justice’s torch.

Head south in direction of the unnamed bridge. A Batarang will probably be on prime of the platform in direction of the East.

Proceed in direction of the constructing between Quarterdeck Street and Perimeter Street. Climb on prime of the constructing to discover a Batarang.

The final Batarang will be discovered on the westernmost ramp of Kane Industries.

6) Otisburg

Areas of Batarangs in Otisburg (picture by way of WB Video games)

The primary Batarang will be discovered on prime of a glass roof of a giant constructing located in entrance of the Wayne Tower’s entrance.

Grapple as much as the aspect of the tower positioned east of Foxteca in Central Otisburg. There will probably be a Batarang on the south-facing wall.

Go on prime of the crane overlooking Gardner Road and Berger Avenue located southeast of Wayne Tower.

Search for a church proper across the nook of Gardner Road and Berger Avenue. The Batarang will probably be positioned on the roof of the southern tower of the church.

7) Bowery

A map of Bowery (picture by way of WB Video games)

Find the water tower on the west aspect of Cape Carmine in Newton Place to seek out the primary Batarang.

Head in direction of Cape Carmine’s lighthouse to discover a Batarang mendacity midway via the ledge.

A Batarang will probably be caught on the north-facing wall of the Monarch Theater positioned on Atlantic Avenue.

Head in direction of Sheldon Hill Street west of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge. Discover the Batarang on prime of Deeply Fishy restaurant.

Head to Irving Lane within the northwestern nook of the district. The subsequent Batarang will be discovered on prime of a warehouse subsequent to a billboard.

Head in direction of Crown Level Avenue. A Batarang is caught off the aspect of the roof of Quizaños Development.

Proceed in direction of the east aspect of the water tower positioned north of the Knightsdome Sporting Advanced to gather the final Batarang within the Bowery district.

8) West Finish

Map of West Finish (picture by way of WB Video games)

On prime of the Gotham Metropolis Gazette constructing’s south-facing wall beneath the signboard. Watch out as a safety digital camera protects this space. One of the simplest ways to acquire the Batarang is thru Batgirl’s capability to disable cameras.

Head in direction of the northwest finish of the West Finish. As soon as there, go to the southern fringe of the GCPD Main Crimes Unit constructing’s roof to discover a Batarang.

The subsequent Batarang will be discovered on prime of the Gotham Metropolis Common Hospital.

Proceed in direction of the highest of the southern constructing subsequent to the Chelsea Tunnel on North Madison Road. As soon as on prime, search for a colourful billboard. The Batarang is positioned beneath the billboard.

Transfer to Coventry Road. Discover a Batarang caught on the west wall of the practice station.

The final Batarang is positioned midway atop a constructing on Storrow Road.

9) Monetary District

Map of the Monetary District (picture by way of WB Video games)

The primary Batarang will be discovered on prime of the Belfry.

Head in direction of the northwest aspect of the Monetary District. Climb on prime of the Gotham Ferry clocktower to seek out one.

Proceed in direction of the northeast part of the Monetary District. Head in direction of the northwest nook of the constructing to discover a Batarang. Look barely to the left of the New Triangle Bridge’s entrance to seek out one.

Set off in direction of the middle of the Monetary District close to Grand Avenue. Go to the highest of the constructing dealing with Elliot Middle to discover a Batarang.

Head in direction of the northern aspect of Elliot Middle. As soon as there, climb down two tiers of flooring from the highest to discover a Batarang caught on the wall.

To gather the final Batarang within the Monetary District, climb on the west rooftop of Quartz Labs.

10) The Cauldron

Map to seek out Batarangs in The Cauldron (picture by way of WB Video games)

Head in direction of Burnley Avenue. Go to the highest of Stagg Tower and positioned a Batarang within the northeast nook

Set off in direction of the southwestern docks of the Cauldron close to Burnley Avenue. Caught on the roof of the warehouse will probably be a Batarang.

Head to McCrea Road within the northwestern part of the Cauldron. Find the water tower that faces Stagg Tower. Batarang will probably be mendacity on prime of the water tower.

Head in direction of the east of The Cauldron between Harbor Drive and Harrow Street. Beneath the practice tracks, there’ll be a ruined constructing roofed by a sheet of metallic. Batarang lies within the above-mentioned constructing.

Head beneath the freeway that connects The Cauldron. Find the Massive Stomach Burger Joint on Volczek Road. Climb on prime of the joint to acquire the final Batarang of the area.

11) Southside

Map of Southside (picture by way of WB Video games)

Climb the Star Labs constructing and find the Batarang that lies on the fringe of a crimson building beam dealing with the town.

Head in direction of the southernmost level of the Southside district till you attain the Waynetech constructing. Climb to the second highest level of the constructing’s tower that faces the northwest.

Proceed in direction of Dixon Docks. Discover a Batarang on prime of the southernmost crane.

A Batarang is positioned on a fishhook crane at Ocran Chemical compounds. It may be discovered on the northeastern quarter of Southside between the plant and the Gotham Bay Bridge.

Go in direction of the south aspect entrance of the Gotham Bay Bridge. As soon as there, transfer beneath the bridge. A Batarang is hidden between the homeless individual’s camp and Lex Corp crates.

Climb on prime of the southwest-facing wall of Cobblepot Metal tower to discover a Batarang.

To gather the final Batarang, head southeast of Cobblepot Metal tower, as much as the oil rig on Lyntown Avenue. Climb on prime of the oil rig to seek out it.

