Where to find all 16 Daedalian Keys

When you’re trying to open the Home Chest in Hogwarts Legacy, the Daedalian Keys are what you need to be on the lookout for. These keys are the one manner for gamers to open the valuable chest that comes with the most effective rewards within the sport. Moreover, it serves as one of many rarest collectibles you could find, including to its total worth.

This explicit job’s simpler stated than accomplished, as there are 16 Daedalian Keys unfold all throughout the map. Whereas a few of them are in comparatively exact areas, discovering the others will probably be tough. You may reduce the load by being conscious of the place every of those keys are, simply opening the Home Chest within the course of.

Curiously, the Daedalian Keys in Hogwarts Legacy are bewitched with magic, and they are going to be flying while you discover them. Your job will probably be to chase them to get Home Tokens, and discovering all 16 of them will unlock the required quantity of Home Tokens. This text will checklist out the areas of all 16 keys to make this job a lot simpler.

Hogwarts Legacy’s Daedalian Keys unlock one of many rarest collectibles out there in-game from the Home Chest

As talked about above, the sixteen keys are unfold all the world over of Hogwarts Legacy. The primary one would require gamers to journey to the Astronomy Tower, which is the place your pursuit for opening the Home Chest will start.

Key 1 – Go to the Astronomy Wing space in Hogwarts Legacy, which shouldn’t be an issue since a quest will information you. Quick journey to the Astronomy Tower Floo Flame and upwards to search out the important thing. The cupboard may be discovered within the room subsequent to the Floo Flame.

Key 2 – Journey to the Transfiguration Courtyard Floo Flame in the identical Astronomy Wing. Undergo the door, head up the steps, and transfer to the left of the Rhinoceros skeleton. The second Daedalian Key will probably be floating close by, and you may accumulate it from right here. Transfer up the steps on the upstairs ground to search out the cupboard.

Key 3 – The third key for the Home Chest is discovered within the Library Annex space of Hogwarts Legacy. Journey to the Central Corridor Floo Flame, the place there's a fountain downstairs. The important thing will probably be floating in entrance of the doorway to the greenhouses. Take the other stairs to the Transfiguration courtyard, and the cupboard will probably be to the precise.

Key 4 – The fourth key for the Home Chest is situated in the identical Library Annex space. Journey to the Library Floo Flame, the place the important thing will probably be by the bookcases closest to you. The cupboard may be discovered on the other aspect within the again nook.

Key 5 – The fifth Daedalian Key for the Home Chest can also be within the Library Annex space of Hogwarts Legacy. Journey to the Central Corridor Floo Flame and head upstairs. There will probably be some massive doorways resulting in the viaduct, and you will need to go to the precise aspect of the room. Flip behind, and the important thing will probably be floating close to the steps, and the cupboard may be discovered to the precise of the identical one you took earlier to return up.

Key 6 – Within the actual location as above, journey to the Potions Classroom Floo Flame. Go in by the doorways and switch left to search out the important thing on high of the steps. The cupboard will probably be situated on the backside of the steps.

Key 7 – Return to the Astronomy Wing space in Hogwarts Legacy and journey to the North Corridor utilizing the Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame. The Daedalian Key on this location may be discovered exterior the Historical past of Magic Classroom entrance, with the cupboard being on the highest ground.

Key 8 – In the identical location as above, take the Floo Flame and go left by the double doorways. First off, transfer straight after which down the steps, the place you'll discover the important thing by a sleeping dragon.

Key 9 – Comply with the precise instructions as Daedalian Key 8 for the Home Chest, however go previous the statue to enter a room with picket casks. Head up the steps, flip proper, and go downstairs to search out the important thing close to an Eye Chest. It is going to be situated close to a stone-pillared chamber.

Key 10 – Journey to the Grand Staircase space in Hogwarts Legacy earlier than utilizing the Grand Staircase Floo Flame and heading upstairs. The important thing will probably be on the extent beneath the puzzle door. The important thing will information you to the cupboard that is near the exact same Floo Flame.

Key 11 – The eleventh secret's within the Nice Corridor space, the place you will need to journey to the Viaduct Courtyard Floo Flame. Go upstairs by the door to proceed into the doorway corridor. The important thing will probably be straight above the Hogwarts image, whereas the cupboard will probably be to your left.

Key 12 – The twelfth Daedalian Key for the Home Chest is in the identical space, and you will need to journey to The Nice Corridor Floo Flame. Flip left, and the Daedalian Key will probably be situated there, whereas the cupboard will probably be on the reverse aspect of the doorway to the puzzle door.

Key 13 – Comply with the identical instructions because the twelfth, however head by the double doorways as a substitute of turning left. Go downstairs and stroll previous the statue to achieve a big archway. The important thing will probably be right here, and you’ll have to go down a distinct set of stairs to search out the cupboard within the Quad Courtyard.

Key 14 – This Daedalian Key would require you to journey to the South Wing Space. Just remember to have undertaken the "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament" quest to entry the College Tower, and you will need to know the Alohomora spell as properly. Journey to the College Tower Floo Flame and go into the tower. Go upstairs to search out the important thing, and it'll information you to the cupboard down the steps.

Key 15 – The fifteenth key for the Home Chest requires the identical path as above, and you'll have to discover the hall of portraits related with the Clock Tower. You'll discover the important thing right here whereas the cupboard is beside the doorway to the Prefect's Rest room.

Key 16 – You'll require the Alohomora spell in Hogwarts Legacy to get the ultimate Daedalian Key to open the Home Chest. As soon as once more, go to the South Wing space. Journey to the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame, undergo the locked door on the left, and transfer upstairs. The Key may be discovered to the left the place the steps finish, and the cupboard is on the ground above.

After gathering all sixteen Daedalian Keys, you’ll lastly be capable of unlock the Home Chest in Hogwarts Legacy. Doing so will reward you with a Relic Home Uniform that may range primarily based in your prior choice within the sport.



