Where to find all 12 Berserker Souls

Taking up a Berserker is a difficult process in God of Conflict Ragnarok, however it’s definitely worth the effort, since defeating them will grant you a ton of XP and hefty rewards. Within the 2018 God of Conflict sport, Valkyries had been among the fiercest bosses that you’d encounter in a playthrough. In Ragnarok, they have been changed by the Berserkers, who’re reckless enemies which might be equally difficult to kill.

God of Conflict Ragnarok has a complete of 12 Berserkers that you would be able to defeat, and you may select to take them down in any order. As soon as all of them have been defeated, a last boss will seem in Midgard.

Right here’s the place you want to head to take down every Berserker in God of Conflict Ragnarok:

God of Conflict Ragnarok: Berserker Soul headstone location information

There are 10 gravestones that spawn Berserker Souls in God of Conflict Ragnarok (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

All Berserkers in God of Conflict Ragnarok might be discovered unfold throughout the 9 realms in websites often called Berserker Gravestones. When you come throughout one among these graves, you need to activate it to revive and battle the Berserker hid inside the grave. The areas of the 12 Berserker Gravestones in God of Conflict Ragnarok, together with their respective boss names, are listed under:

1) Midgard – Lake of Evening

Comply with the purple dot to find the gravestones that include a Berserker Soul in God of Conflict Ragnarok (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss identify: Fraekni the Zealous

Upon defeating him, you’ll obtain a Berserker Waist Guard, two Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leathers, and 25 Shattered Runes.

2) Svartalfheim – Jarnsmida Pitmines

The Jarnsmida Pitmines headstone spawns two Berserkers, one after the opposite (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss names: Starolfr the Troublesome and Bodvar the Fierce

Upon killing these Berserkers, you’ll obtain the Hind of the 9 Realms, Gale Flame, 5 Tempered Remnants, 80 Bonded Leathers, and 75 Shattered Runes.

3) Svartalfheim – Nidavellir

The situation of the headstone in Nidavellir (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss identify: Hardrefill the Callou

Defeating Hardrefill offers you Asgard’s Fortitude, 2 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leathers, and 25 Shattered Runes.

4) Svartalfheim – Alberich Island

Location of the headstone in Alberich Island (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss identify: Beigadr the Feared

After slaying this boss, you’ll obtain Asgard’s Would possibly, 2 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leathers, and 25 Shattered Runes.

5) Alfheim – The Barrens

The Barrens have two boss fights involving three enemies (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss names: Svipdagr the Chilly and the 2 sisters of Illska

Upon defeating these Berserkers, you’ll get 5 Tempered Remnants, 180 Bonded Leathers, and 75 Shattered Runes, together with a Frozen Flame, Asgard’s Safety, and a Berserker Cuirass.

6) Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands

Go additional up from the Barrens to succeed in the only headstone within the Forbidden Lands (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss identify: Hjalti the Stolid

This one is a tough space to entry. Upon defeating Hjalti, you’ll obtain Grip of the 9 Realms, 3 Tempered Remnants, 40 Bonded Leathers, and 40 Shattered Runes.

7) Vanaheim – Pilgrim’s Touchdown

The situation of the primary headstone in Vanaheim (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss identify: Hvitserkr the Daring

Hvitserkr is a really tough Berserker to defeat. Upon slaying him, you’ll get Pommels of the 9 Realms, 3 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leathers, and 40 Shattered Runes.

8) Vanaheim – The Sinkholes

The situation of the second headstone in Vanaheim (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss identify: Haklangr the Bearded

After slaying this Berserker, you’ll obtain Haos Flame, 5 Tempered Remnants, 60 Bonded Leathers, and 75 Shattered Runes.

9) Niflheim – Mist Fields

Location of the one headstone within the Niflheim area of God of Conflict Ragnarok (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss identify: Skjothendi the Unerring

After defeating him, you may be rewarded with the Berserker Gauntlet, 3 Tempered Remnants, 40 Bonded Leathers, and 40 Shattered Runes.

10) Midgard – King’s Grave

The Berserker within the King’s Grave places up a troublesome battle (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Boss identify: King Hrolf

After defeating King Hrolf, you’ll get the Hilt of Skofnung, Helheim’s Advantage, and 300 Bonded Leathers.

Additionally, you will win the “Grave Mistake” trophy after beating all 12 Berserkers unfold throughout the aforementioned 10 headstone areas within the newest God of Conflict Raganarok title.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



