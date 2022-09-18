Fortnite Fortnite

Fortnite has a new set of weekly challenges live as you make your way through the battle pass, and one of them requires you to find a few new or modified locations that have arrived as of chapter 3, season 4 here. The challenge is to emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood and No Sweat Insurance.

While the game will give you a general map of where you need to go, I visited the locations so you can see exactly what you’re look for.

The Flairship is a reclaimed IO Blimp that has been captured and turned into a party zone floating on top of the Rave Cave. You will need to land on it and emote there to count for the challenge.

The Driftwood is in the newly named Lustrous Lagoon, where the old pirate ship has ascended in the air, hoisted up by balloons. Similar to The Flairship, you will need to land on it and emote there in order to complete the challenge.

No Sweat Insurance may be an old location well familiar to Fortnite fans, but they have a new role this season, as I think they’re meant to be attaching balloons to things in order to keep stuff safe from the Chrome plague spreading across the land. In this case, No Sweat Insurance is still in Tilted Towers, for now, with a giant balloon attached to it, and I have to believe that at some point during the season, this is going to launch and be floating over the city, if not start moving around the entire map. Land there, emote, and you will complete the last part of this challenge.

This is my guess as to where things are headed this season, where the Chrome plague will spread and we will see more and more locations raised into the air in order to avoid infection by Chrome. This is courtesy of the insurance company that does not want to pay out for an entire map destroyed by Chrome, hence the involvement of No Sweat. For now, only a few things are lofted, but I would expect to see more rise to the sky as time goes on.

This is probably the only real “location” challenge this week and everything else can be done by playing the game and completing the other objectives. We’ll see what next week has in store.

