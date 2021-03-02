Where the elderly live | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Ten years, to be precise ten years and nearly five months – that’s the average age of the population in Heidelberg am Neckar and Suhl in the Thuringian Forest.

Suhl is the oldest of the provinces and boroughs in Germany, Heidelberg the youngest. At first it may seem irrelevant whether the average age of the citizens in a place is over 50 or just over 40. But these numbers point to a vicious circle between economic decline and the displacement of young people – and pose enormous challenges for some communities.

It has been clear for years that Germany is increasingly becoming a country of the elderly. Even the young immigrants from abroad have hardly been able to stop this trend of late. On the age map of the Federal Republic of Germany you can still see exactly where the German-German border once ran.

In Suhl and Dessau-Roßlau (Saxony-Anhalt), nearly a third of residents were of retirement age at the end of 2019, and things didn’t look much better in Altenburger Land and Vogtlandkreis either. This is evident from figures from the Federal Bureau of Statistics, which the Ministry of the Interior has compiled for the social expert of the left, Sabine Zimmermann. In Frankfurt am Main, in Freising at Munich Airport, and also in the rural district of Vechta in Lower Saxony, on the other hand, only every sixth or seventh was 65 years or older.

Where do the big regional differences come from? And what does it do to a region when every third of its inhabitants is retired?

Steffen Maretzke of the Federal Institute for Construction, Urban and Spatial Research looks back about 30 years to explain the age differences: after reunification, birth rates dropped across the board in the East German regions, while young people migrated west in search of work and better prospects for the future of. Meanwhile, there is growth again in the structurally stronger regions around Dresden, Leipzig, Jena and Potsdam – but only where the economy is thriving. In fact, according to the Federal Institute for Population Screening, just as many people have recently moved to the East German states as from there to the West German states.

Everything indicates that the number of older people in a region is strongly related to its structural strength – with the establishment of large companies, with universities. In recent years, the rate for people over 65 has been lowest in the city-states of Hamburg and Berlin. In general, big cities attract young people. But there are also relatively few retirees in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, countries with many DAX companies and many well-paying jobs. In contrast, the percentage is highest in Saxony-Anhalt, followed by Saxony and Thuringia.

However, it is not easy to say that people in rural areas are generally older than in cities. Example Vechta: In the Catholic region, the birth rate is above average, says Maretzke. Many citizens live in small towns, villages with a lot of space for houses and children. At the same time, the economic structure is “not that bad”.

Heidelberg, Vechta, Suhl or the Vogtland – politicians cannot ignore the different age structures. It’s more than a few kindergartens here and retirement homes there. “Being able to withstand the aging of society and life in old age is the central question for a significant part of the population, especially in East Germany,” warns Zimmermann, who is also chairman of the committee on family, seniors. women and young people in the Bundestag.

The state’s duties ranged from barrier-free sidewalks to more buses and medical practices to communal apartments with little stairs and wide doors for walkers. Accessibility is currently the exception and not the rule in many places, Zimmermann criticizes. “All levels of government need to do significantly more here.” Above all, the federal government must provide more money.

Maretzke primarily mentions the economy: in structurally weak regions, lower wages are still being paid, even for good jobs. Therefore, there is less innovation and an increasing shortage of skilled labor. In the “old” regions, the unemployment rate is even falling – “because fewer and fewer people are employed”.

Older people are also more dependent on public transport than young people and are generally less mobile – but buses and trains rarely run in shrinking cities. This makes it difficult to go shopping and especially to the doctor, where older people have to go more often than younger people. In areas with many elderly people, it is not enough for the nearest doctor to practice in the neighboring town, Maretzke says. The medical care key should take into account age distribution if more doctors per inhabitant were to be recognized.

According to Maretzke and Zimmermann, getting out of the vicious circle of economic downturn and emigration will only work with more government support. The goal should be equal living conditions, then the age structure would automatically become the same. But there are still too many «regions where misery is only concentrated».