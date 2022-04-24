Where is Joe Francis Now? Is this American Entrepreneur still friends with Kardashians?

The famous American Businessman and media personality, Joe Francis is the founder of the Girls Gone Wild entertainment brand. A production assistant worked for Real TV before releasing the direct-to-video film Banned from TV in 1998. Wondering about where is Joe Francis now? Well, in that case, your search ends here!!

The charges against Francis have changed over time. At one point, he was convicted of evading taxes, bribery, false imprisonment, assault with great bodily harm, dissuading a witness, and record-keeping violations; he has also pleaded no contest to child abuse and prostitution.

Joe Francis Net Worth

Joe Francis was born on April 1, 1973, in Atlanta, Georgia. A lot of his life was spent in Atlanta. As the creator of the adult film series Girls Gone Wild, he became well-known to the general public.

People bought a lot of DVDs from his company after he made the first Girls Gone Wild movie. Before he became famous in the adult entertainment industry, he was known for his infomercials that sold his Banned From TV video collection.

Joe Francis lived in a luxurious Mexican mansion that was destroyed by a raging fire.

He made the Banned From TV home videos from the footage that other networks didn’t want to show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the adult content creator has an estimated wealth of $25 million.

Girls Gone Wild is also said to have made an estimated $20 million by 2002. Joe sold Girls Gone Wild to Bang Bros., a pornography studio after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Where is Joe Francis Now?

Joe filed for bankruptcy in 2013, and he moved to Mexico with his ex-girlfriend Abbey Wilson and their two daughters. They lived there for a while. That’s not the case, though. He didn’t make the decision to move to Mexico for fun, and his relationship with Abbey is now over.

He knew he had to leave U.S. soil to avoid being charged with crimes. Because there isn’t an extradition treaty between the United States and Mexico for civil warrants, it’s more difficult for U.S. law enforcement officers to find him because it’s more difficult for them to find him.

If you look at his Instagram, it doesn’t look like he cares about that at all. He has more than 110,000 followers who keep up with him. His last post was in March 2022. The fact that he’s in trouble with the law doesn’t bother him when he’s working out, watching sunsets, or spending time with his kids.

Is He Still Friends With Kardashians?

Joe’s official website says that he and Kim Kardashian are still good friends. The last time Kim went on vacation, she spent time at Joe’s Punta Mita home, which is on the ocean.

According to The Sun, it’s not clear how long ago she went there for a vacation. It’s possible that the picture she posted there in 2021 could be a throwback picture. If you look at the calendar, we know that Kylie Jenner turned 18 there in 2015.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are two of the most well-known people in the world right now When Kourtney Kardashian went to Mexico in 2004, Joe told Page Six that he and Kourtney Kardashian had sex on the same trip.

Kourtney hasn’t said anything about these rumors, which leaves a lot of things up in the air for people to think about. Because Joe was willing to tell a story about Kourtney to the public, there’s a good chance that the Kardashian family isn’t going to be the best of friends with him now.

At this point, no one from the Kardashian family has said anything about him or the accusations against him that have been made.

The Bottom Line

We hope that our article has resolved the mystery of Where is Joe Francis now. Francis moved to Mexico almost a decade ago after bankruptcy and problems with the IRS. Joe was arrested and accused of grabbing the woman by the neck and spitting on her face to give her the Coronavirus.

