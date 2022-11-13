Where Is Do Not Disturb On iPhone on iOS 16?

When you’ve got up to date your iOS software program to the most recent model of iOS 16 and you’re sitting there confused about use the Do Not Disturb characteristic, you aren’t the one individual.

The DND characteristic on iOS 16 is now non-existent. Does that imply you possibly can’t disable calls and notifications when you find yourself deep into your work? Nicely, that isn’t the case in any respect. The DND characteristic on iOS 16 is now termed “Focus”.

So, if you wish to allow the DND characteristic to silence incoming calls and notifications, you’d must entry the identical through the Focus characteristic. This text will discover extra on that.

The place is the Focus characteristic on iOS 16?

In case you are on the lookout for the Focus characteristic on iOS 16, it isn’t stunning that you’re struggling to seek out it.

The unique characteristic is out there in your iPhone Settings. All you must do is open Settings after which seek for “Focus”. It’s an impartial characteristic within the settings.

Underneath Focus, you possibly can create completely different Focus profiles, together with Don’t disturb, Driving, Private, and so on. Which one you choose will fully rely upon what you discover essentially the most snug.

What are the options of Give attention to iOS 16?

Underneath the Focus possibility on iOS 16, customers have loads of freedom to alter various settings, together with permitting or blocking notifications, silencing calls, and so on.

A few of the most notable options price exploring are:

Permit or block notifications – Underneath this, customers have the autonomy to customise the record of individuals they need to obtain notifications from, particularly when their iPhone is in Focus mode. There are alternatives to dam notifications underneath the Do Not Disturb profile underneath Focus as nicely.

– Underneath this, customers have the autonomy to customise the record of individuals they need to obtain notifications from, particularly when their iPhone is in Focus mode. There are alternatives to dam notifications underneath the Do Not Disturb profile underneath Focus as nicely. Permit or silence calls – Not only for notifications, the characteristic works equally nicely for permitting or silencing some incoming calls as nicely. Underneath Telephone calls, there are alternatives like “Permit Calls From”, which you’ll customise in response to your wants. You’ll be able to customise it to the record of individuals you want to obtain calls from.

– Not only for notifications, the characteristic works equally nicely for permitting or silencing some incoming calls as nicely. Underneath Telephone calls, there are alternatives like “Permit Calls From”, which you’ll customise in response to your wants. You’ll be able to customise it to the record of individuals you want to obtain calls from. Permit or silence app notifications – One other essential Focus characteristic that deserves a point out is silencing the app notifications. You’ll be able to verify the notifications underneath Apps in your iPhone Settings. Underneath the “Permit Notifications From” part, you must verify the apps you want to obtain notifications from and those you don’t need to obtain any notifications from. It additionally has an unique characteristic like “Time Delicate Notification” you can verify as nicely.

– One other essential Focus characteristic that deserves a point out is silencing the app notifications. You’ll be able to verify the notifications underneath Apps in your iPhone Settings. Underneath the “Permit Notifications From” part, you must verify the apps you want to obtain notifications from and those you don’t need to obtain any notifications from. It additionally has an unique characteristic like “Time Delicate Notification” you can verify as nicely. Schedule notifications – If you wish to manually schedule your notifications, the identical may be carried out from the “Add Schedule” possibility underneath the Time tab in your iPhone Settings. The personalized time means that you can solely maintain your notifications enabled solely throughout that interval.

If you wish to use the Do Not Disturb characteristic on iOS 16, we hope you will have an thought about all of the options which are accessible with the Focus characteristic.

Associated