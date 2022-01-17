“Where Desire Hides”: The new thriller that has conquered the top of Netflix

It focuses on the murder of a teacher who has a secret life. The writer sister and a detective will find out what happened.

Alyssa Milano plays the protagonist.

It’s called Where the Desire is Hidden, which premiered last Thursday, January 13, and is a film that quickly won over Netflix subscribers in Portugal. The thriller, directed by Monika Mitchell, is currently number 1 in the trend catalogues.

Don’t expect a great quality film that will be loved by critics and win awards. It’s a story based on the book of the same name, written by noted author Nora Roberts and directed by a director who specializes in Christmas TV movies.

Kathleen (Emilie Ullerup) lives in American suburbs, is a high school English teacher and hides a secret from the world of sadomasochism. His sister Grace Miller (Alyssa Milano) is the protagonist of the story. She is the author of books that focus on mysterious murders – the goal is always to find out who the culprit is.

When Grace gets a call from a panicked Kathleen — since she and her sister are distant, they haven’t spoken to each other in years — the author abandons all her commitments to travel with her.

Kathleen explains that she is no longer dependent on medication, that she has found her calling as a teacher and that she is going through a difficult divorce. It’s about custody of the child. But it doesn’t mention your secret. Grace says she will support her through this difficult process.

In this suburb, Grace eventually meets and becomes close with a neighboring homicide detective who is a fan of her books. Under the pretext that the exchange of experiences could enrich Grace’s work, the two arrange to have dinner. But when they return home, they discover that Kathleen has been killed.

Homicide detective and mystery crimes expert team up to uncover what happened. You will understand the connection between the murder and Kathleen’s secret life. And from here the rest of the storyline unfolds as we follow Grace as she grieves and grieves. But also determined to find out the truth.

The cast also includes names such as Sam Page, Malachi Weir, Matthew Finlan, Alison Araya, Colleen Wheeler, David Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Barry W. Levy, and Lossen Chambers, among others.

