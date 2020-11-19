Where can I buy the console today, November 19th, the day it was released?

Today is the big day for the PlayStation 5’s release and if you want to get your hands on it you have to act very quickly as the pre-orders have been a huge hit which means that it will sell out quickly with many brands . In addition, the brands that do not provide basic needs are closed because of the restriction so the crane in front of Micromania, Fnac etc. makes no sense. You have to order online, but where?

Where can I buy the Playstation 5?

Many brands and stores have announced that the Sony console will be in stock today, November 19th. Here is the list of stores to order as long as you do it quickly!

Warning, some retailers may run out of stocks by then, but Sony is already working on a replenishment.