When you leave Pepper Potts, Iron Man will propose to this unexpected character

If we’re used to seeing Tony Stark with Pepper Potts in the MCU, it seems that Marvel have other plans for the superhero. And these plans are quite unexpected.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Iron Man #20 comics. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

A new marriage for Tony Stark

Iron Man’s latest relationship takes a big step forward in his new comic book. Chris Cantwell and Angel Unzueta announce that Tony Stark will kneel in Iron Man #20 comic. But let’s start from the beginning. For those who don’t know, the Avenger dated Patsy Walker in the pages of this comic series.

Patsy Walker, aka Hellcat, proved a good partner for the industrialist as he adjusted to his newfound cosmic powers. After a harrowing ordeal in the face of a massive interdimensional conflict, Tony Stark has regained his composure. And everything indicates that he will have a marriage in the Marvel Comics very soon, but will happiness be there for the two heroes?

a romance that lasts long?

In the world of superheroes, unions tend to be sidelined, or short-lived at best (considering that life is pretty epic and often complicated for our favorite heroes). Chris Cantwell recently said:

Since issue #1, it has felt right for us to include Patsy Walker/Hellcat in this storyline. She was the perfect kind of down-to-earth presence in Tony Stark’s complicated world, and I thought she might help bring more balance to his life. To me, Patsy Walker’s greatest superpower has always been her ability to be human and honest. And like Tony, she’s had her share of demons in the past.

Chris Cantwell continues:

Both Patsy and Tony have undergone major changes in this story. And when the dust settles and Tony sees Patsy as a phenomenal force in his life, he does what he wanted to do to keep them close and connected: He proposes that they stay together for the rest of their lives. Of course, marriage is an issue for Patsy as few other Marvel characters are. Only one of her previous relationships has led her to the depths of hell. It’s not an easy decision for her, quite the opposite.

We can't wait for our part to see what Tony Stark's romantic future holds in this comic series!