When will YouTube Super Thanks feature roll out? Are you eligible to use it?

A new feature called “YouTube Super Thanks Tipping” has now made it possible for all of YouTube’s partners so they can make money from their videos. Officially, YouTube said Tuesday that the Super Thanks Tipping feature is now available in 68 countries. The feature was introduced in the beta testing phase last year.

Everyone who makes a video on a platform gets money from ads that appear on their videos, which is split with the platform. Features like Super Chat and Super Stickers make it easier for people who make content to make money without having to depend on advertisers.

This means that creators can now make money from their work. The feature, which was first added to the app in July last year, was only available to a set number of creators. Then again, it has now been made available to all the people who are in the YouTube Partner Program, and it can be turned on through YouTube Studio.

As a bonus, the fans will be able to see animated GIFs and have their comments colored in a way that stands out. Creators can also respond to these messages, just like they can respond to other comments. It was first started in July of last year.

YouTube is one of many platforms that are trying to help the people who make the videos by adding new features and giving them money.

Earlier this month, Reddit announced a Community Fund worth $1 million. YouTube has a $100 million fund for Shorts-based creators who make short videos.

YouTube Super Thanks Tipping is one of many ways that creators can make money from their content. A feature called “Super Chat” lets people who want their comments to be at the top of the chat during a Livestream pay to have them. Another feature called “Super Stickers” lets people who want to make money sell cartoon character stickers to their fans.

A single click can turn on the new “Super Thanks” feature, which can be used on YouTube Studio for desktop, Android, and iOS. You can turn it on with just one click. You can now click the “like” button on Android and iOS with a new animation when you do.

Is YouTube Super Thanks a paid feature?

YouTube has written a detailed post about how to make money through “YouTube Super Thanks Tipping.” Fans can now tip the creators from the four available values between $2 and $50 at different points while watching the content.

