When will Warzone go down after Warzone 2.0’s release? End of Rebirth Island, Fortune’s Keep, and more

A latest submit by way of the official weblog of Name of Responsibility revealed the way forward for Name of Responsibility: Warzone following the discharge of its successor. The fan-favorite battle royale shall be renamed after a brief downtime quickly. It was additionally revealed that standard maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Hold can be dropped from the sport.

Name of Responsibility lately unveiled its Season One content material for Fashionable Warfare 2 and WZ2, together with the highway map for the titles. Whereas the weblog centered on the 2 new video games and the extremely anticipated DMZ mode, it additionally mentioned a couple of issues concerning the present WZ.

Name of Responsibility: WZ launched again in March 2020 and was an instantaneous hit amongst followers of the collection and within the battle royale style alike. It introduced a number of parts to the FPS franchise and mixed them with the numerous terrains of a big map to ship an expertise like by no means earlier than. Here is what is going on to occur to the title after the discharge of Warzone 2.

Destiny of Warzone following launch of Warzone 2

Warzone will go for an intermission adopted by a relaunch. As revealed within the official weblog, Name of Responsibility: WZ servers will go down for upkeep on November 16 at 8 am PT after Season 5 ‘Final Stand’ ends. The sport’s servers will stay offline till 10 am PT on November 28.

Following this, the title shall be relaunched with a brand new title: Name of Responsibility: Warzone Caldera. The one map that shall be out there from then on shall be Caldera, which is a controversial subject of debate in the neighborhood. Maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Hold shall be faraway from the providing, which means the fan-favorite Resurgence mode may also be dropped, with solely the core battle royale expertise remaining.

Future updates, DLCs, and extra

As soon as Warzone 2 is launched, the present Battle Royale recreation will cease getting any Season updates or Battle Passes. The in-game retailer may also be faraway from the relaunch; nevertheless, the COD factors shall be transferable between all of the video games.

Nonetheless, as Tom Henderson beforehand advised, the title will proceed receiving patches over time to enhance its high quality of life. Moreover, it’s rumored that the sport may also be receiving DLCs sooner or later, maybe within the type of new Operators or weapon blueprints.

Participant development, cross-progression for XP and Weapon XP, inventories, Battle Cross content material, Retailer Bundles, and different purchases from Fashionable Warfare (2019), WZ, Black Ops Chilly Struggle, and Vanguard will nonetheless be accessible in WZ Caldera.

These are all of the adjustments coming to Warzone after the launch of WZ 2.0. Whereas most of those adjustments had been solely rumors until some time in the past, the builders have lastly confirmed the rename and elimination of the Resurgence maps from the battle royale recreation.

The builders have additionally introduced free presents and rewards to be used in WZ 2.0 for all of the followers of the prequel. Moreover, the weblog desires avid gamers to know that “developments” will current themselves in future Warzone 2.0 seasons with regard to small maps.

Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare 2 Season One and WZ 2.0, together with the DMZ mode, shall be launching this November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection S|X, and PlayStation 5.

