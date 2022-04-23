When will The Wilds Season 2 be Released? Find the release date, plot, and cast here!!

When you find something new on TV that you love, there’s nothing better than that. The Wilds on Prime Video is just like this. Created by Sarah Streicher, the show – follows multiple timelines, much like HBO hit Yellowjackets. The 10-part series was a mix of Pretty Little Liars and The Society. It was about a group of high school students who get stuck on an island after a plane crash. Curious about The Wilds Season 2? Keep on scrolling to find the complete details.

The good news is that it will be back for a second series after Amazon agreed to keep the show going in late 2020. Even though the movie isn’t out yet, we have a rough idea of the movie’s plot and what might happen next.

The Wilds Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of The Wilds will be out on May 6, 2022. All 10 episodes of season 1 were uploaded to Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020, so it’s likely that The Wilds season 2 will be the same way.

The Wilds Season 2 Trailer

Afterward, when the series’ Twitter account said they could get the full trailer for the next season early if they were retweeted more than 10,000 times, the next chapter’s first full trailer was released on April 6 – one month before its premiere. Set to UNSECRET & Moonwater’s ethereal “Only The Beginning,” it’s tense.

When we saw a flashback at the end of season 1, we learned about a group of boys called the Twilight of Adam. The Dawn of Eve girls appears to learn about them. It’s not clear whether their inevitable marriage will be good or bad.

The new character Rafael says in the promo: “We all started wanting to be things.” This is likely because he is being interviewed in a flashback like some of the girls in season 1 were. The truth is that “some of us were becoming monsters.”

Gretchen Klein, the head of the program that’s running the dangerous social experiment, can be seen sharing her findings with the boys in other parts of the video. She says that they “were the perfect control group” but that “there’s no question that they broke down.” We think she might be right, based on all the pictures of them fighting that we saw.

The video ends with Dot, a survival skills expert, creeping up behind Rafael on the island and grabbing his mouth as she yells, “Don’t scream.”

What About the Cast?

It looks like Sophia Ali and Reign Edwards will be back as Fatin and Rachel, Martha, Dot, Shelby, Toni, and Leah. Jenna Clause and Shannon Berry and Mia Healey and Erana James will also be back. Also, Rachel Griffiths is back as Gretchen Klein, the puppeteer in the show.

A character named Nora may have died in the finale of The Wilds when she tried to save her twin sister, Rachel, from a shark. But thanks to the show’s many different timelines, she may still be alive in the next season. As there are no glimpses of any pre-plane crash flashbacks in the trailer, there is no way to tell if she’s still alive or not. Even though we learned at the end of season 1 that the character was working with Gretchen. We would expect more story to come out of that.

All of these new actors mean that The Wilds season 2 has a lot of new actors in it.

Fresh faces: Zack Calderon is one of them, and he’s going to play Rafael Garcia. Henry Tanaka will be played by Aidan Laprete, and Nicholas Coombe will play Josh Herbert in the show, too. As Kirin O’Conner, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan are the rest of the actors in the cast of the movie.

The Wilds released 15 character posters earlier this month that showed off each of the islanders who didn’t want to leave. Above, you can see them.

The Wilds Season 2 Plot Details

Survival is in the balance for a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a deserted island after they learn that what’s happening to them is a social experiment. As the season progresses, there are more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys who must also fight for their lives under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

You can expect that The Wilds Season 2 will address your questions from Season 1, as well as look at the boys’ side of things.

People who made the show have shown us a few pictures of what we can expect this season.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about The Wilds Season 2 release date, and all the other things you should know about. We hope you have found it interesting and worth reading. For more such updates, you can stay connected with us.