When will Selling Sunset Season 5 be coming out? Find its launch date and other details here!!

Being an avid Netflix lover, you might be thinking about Selling Sunset Season 5 release date and congratulations you are not alone on this trip. From Orlando Bloom’s $9 million mansion on Billionaire’s Row to French Montana’s 8,600-square-foot home in Calabasas, Selling Sunset has given a lot of people who like to look at other people’s homes a look inside some of the most expensive homes in LA.

People in the Sunset world might need a more party-friendly place to live, or Simu Liu, who just got the role of Shang-Chi, might stop by the West Hollywood office for ideas on how to improve his home.

Let’s be honest: The melodrama drives the story just as much as the market does. That includes extravagant dog birthday parties, $1 million weddings with fake snow, open houses with free Botox, and working together at the same time in the same office. More on that in a second.

So, are you ready to take a deep dive? Keep scrolling the page and know about Selling Sunset Season 5 Release Date, and much more.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Trailer Info

On April 8, yes! Netflix has shown us the first look at the fifth season. As expected, there are a lot of things to do. Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause fell in love, and now they have a new office together.

They also went on a group trip to Greece. A new broker, Chelsea, has also joined the team. At the same time, Mary is getting used to her new job as manager. Exciting!

What is Selling Sunset Season 5 Release Date?

Selling Sunset season five will start this month. Yes, April. In a post on Instagram, Christine Quinn said, “Selling Sunset Season 5 will be out on April 22nd!”

Netflix first said there would be a fifth season of Selling Sunset back in March 2021, when they said the show had been renewed for two more seasons (i.e. seasons 4 and 5).

It looks like season 5 may have started filming around the same time that season 4 started filming in May of the same year.

What about the Selling Sunset 5 Cast Details?

There are going to be two new seasons of the show coming out in March, and Netflix said that some of the cast members were going to be back. This includes Jason and Brett Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn and Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet and Heather Rae Young and Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

This season will also feature the two new real estate agents from season 4, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. They are both Mexican-American novelists turned real estate agents, and they have a history that is interesting to the ladies.

Chelsea, who is best friends with Christine Quinn, is also a new agent for Selling Sunset season 5.

What Fans Are Expecting From Selling Sunset Season 5?

As of now, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell’s relationship hasn’t been shown on screen, but the good news is that it will be in the next part. “We became best friends before anything else, and I’ve never had that happen to me.” “She said that Cosmopolitan UK told her about it.

“We know everything about each other and share everything with each other. We are very silly and laugh a lot. Because there’s no need to try and act like the best version of yourself, I love that. I think it’s best to be friends with someone first. I haven’t done that before, and it’s very different.

Sadly, the two broke up in December 2021 because they didn’t agree on having kids. Fans are excited to see how that will play out on screen.

The show will also include a trip to Greece for a few of the cast members. This is when Chrishell and Jason made their relationship public. Christine Quinn also said that she should be in every episode.

Selling Sunset fan: Are you still a part of the show? She asked. “I’m so tired of addressing this,” she wrote in a blog post. During season 4 and season 5, I’m in every single episode. The girls don’t put me in the pictures, which makes me sad.

Sit on your phone and show everyone that you’re filming a TV show all the time isn’t real work. Y’all will see me.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about Selling Sunset Season 5 Release Date. The real estate agents are coming back (again) to add some more thrill and excitement. Stay hooked with Netflix to view the next installment and keep in touch with us for more such updates.