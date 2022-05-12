When will Saints & Sinners Season 6 Episode 7 Be Released? Here’s what we know so far!!

Wondering about Saints & Sinners Season 6 Episode 7 release date? Well, in that case, you have clicked the rightmost link. The hit original drama series Saints & Sinners has received a sixth and final season from Bounce. T

he first episode of the eight-episode final season will air at 8 p.m. ET. The final seven episodes will air weekly after that, beginning on Sunday, April 3, according to the network.

“Saints & Sinners has been a breakout success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season,” said David Hudson, head of original programming at HBO.

Saints & Sinners is a drama set in a huge Southern church that revolves around the quest for power, which is complicated by greed, deception, corruption, compromising sexual encounters, and murder. Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell lead the cast, with Tray Chaney, Christian Keyes, Karlie Redd, Jasmine Burke, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Dawn Halfkenny, Ashani Roberts, Donna Biscoe, and Kaye Singleton rounding out the ensemble.

Saints & Sinners is produced by Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson of Swirl Film (Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story). The show’s showrunner and executive producer is Nigel Campbell. Find more about Saints & Sinners Season 6 Episode 7 release date here!!

Saints & Sinners Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date

Deliver Us From Ella, the sixth episode of Saints & Sinners will air on the Bounce TV channel on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET. It is the seventh episode of the eight-episode season. Each episode lasts between 41 and 42 minutes. Furthermore, the season’s conclusion episode, My Soul To Take, will air on May 22, 2022, in the coming week.

Saints & Sinners: Spoilers Ahead!!

The hit original drama series Saints & Sinners is in its sixth and final season. This season looks to be a doozy. Themes like crime, ambition, and treachery will put the character’s commitment to the test. The finale is almost around the corner after a six-episode launch, and the fandom can’t wait to watch how the tale evolves in the next episodes and what will happen in episode seven.

We must emphasize that it is currently very difficult to predict the events of Saints & Sinners Season 6 Episode 7 because little to no information regarding the next episode has been released. Furthermore, there are no potential spoilers circulating on social media that could provide us with information regarding the plot.

As a result, viewers will only be able to interpret the narrative when the episode airs, which is a good thing because viewers should be able to construct and guess about plotlines without knowing the real story ahead of time. This adds to the thrill of watching the series.

If you’re curious about the upcoming episode’s plotline possibilities, we may guess that the series will continue the plot lines from the previous episode. I Did It To Survive, the sixth episode, teases the events that lead up to the episode, in which several characters mingle at a broadcast awards ceremony while Miles tries to flee from a crazy Josie.

Ana locks Kendrick out of his own house once he becomes her trustee later in the episode. Rex confesses to Jabari that he assassinated his father. Throughout the series, Levi exposes Ella’s previous killings, culminating in her public arrest. As a result, we recommend that viewers wait patiently for the plot to revolve around these individuals to bring a favorable ending.

Saints & Sinners Season 6 Episode 7: Cast

As some of the episodes of season 6 have already been released, till now, we have understood who’s going to be in the series or not. Some of the major cast members you can see in Saints & Sinners Season 6 Episode 7 are:

Vanessa Bell Calloway as Lady Ella Johnson

Christian Keyes as Levi Sterling

Jasmine Burke as Dr. Christie Johnson

Clifton Powell as Rex Fisher

Keith Robinson as Miles Calloway

J. D. Williams as Jabari Morris

David Banner as Pastor Darryl Greene

Tray Chaney as Kendrick Murphy

Ashani Roberts as Tamara Austin/Tamara Austin Callaway

Lisa Arrindell as Rebecca Jourdan

Emilio Rivera as Officer Francisco Cooper

Afemo Omilami as Detective Noah St. Charles

Donna Biscoe as Lady Leona Byrd

Saints & Sinners Season 6 Episodes Breakdown

Here’s the complete episode guide for you to understand the series’ schedule and plan ahead to watch the next episode.

S6E1: Fruit Of The Vine – April 3, 2022

S6E2: The Truth Won’t Set You Free – April 10, 2022

S6E3: Oedipus Rex – April 17, 2022

S6E4: Kill Or Be Killed – April 24, 2022

S6E5: A New Dawn – May 1, 2022

S6E6: I Did It To Survive – May 8, 2022

S6E7: Deliver Us From Ella – May 15, 2022

S6E8: My Soul To Take – May 22, 2022

That’s it!! For more such updates, stay tuned!!