When will Mei be enabled and make a return to Overwatch 2?

Rupali Gupta

Earlier right this moment, Blizzard introduced that they’d be disabling Mei from the Overwatch 2 roster as a result of a bug that was performing as an exploit for her and the remainder of her crew.

The difficulty was together with her Ice Wall skill, which allowed others to achieve entry to areas that they’d not have been capable of attain below regular circumstances. Therefore, the builders have determined to disable her and take her off the roster briefly.

Mei will be temporarily disabled from now until November 15th 🧊The Overwatch Team are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in the next patch. https://t.co/LhomU3FsNz

Mei will return to the Overwatch 2 roster on November 15, 2022, together with the brand new patch replace that’s anticipated to usher in a good variety of hero modifications, together with nerfs to Zarya, Genji, D.Va, and extra.

When speaking concerning the exploit, the builders said the next:

“We’re briefly disabling Mei to handle a bug together with her Ice Wall skill that allowed heroes to achieve unintended places when used with their talents. We’re working to handle these points as rapidly as potential and intention to deliver Mei again in our subsequent upcoming patch which is about for November 15. Thanks on your understanding and endurance.”

Blizzard is taking aggressive integrity significantly in Overwatch 2

This isn’t the primary time {that a} Hero is getting disabled for a considerably lengthy time period in Overwatch 2. Earlier than Mei, Bastion was on the receiving finish of some tweaks after it was found that he was creating errors and exploits within the recreation. This compelled the builders to disable him from the hero roster for greater than every week.

See also  Vitality vs Imperial Esports at CS: GO IEM Rio Major 2022

Mei will now be disabled for what looks as if greater than two complete weeks, and her modifications might be dropping with the brand new patch replace that’s scheduled for mid-November.

Of their assertion, Blizzard additionally emphasised their dedication to preserving aggressive integrity in Overwatch 2:

“As a reminder, our Blizzard In-Sport Code of Conduct 39 specifies that exploiting in-game bugs to achieve an unfair benefit is taken into account dishonest and must be reported utilizing our reporting instrument in-game 38. Thanks for serving to us preserve a enjoyable and truthful expertise for all gamers.”

youtube-cover

Overwatch 2 has had extreme points with efficiency because the very first day of its launch. From crashes to system errors and bugs, there have been an incredible many issues that gamers have needed to take care of. Some bugs and errors appear to have persevered a month after the sport’s launch, however hopefully, Blizzard will have the ability to resolve them in future patches.

Rupali is a US born travel freak, she loves to explore world with her beautiful pics capturing ability. In rest of her free time, she loves to write blogs. For now She is permanent editor at Mccourier.com

