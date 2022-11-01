When will Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance be over? (UTC-4, UTC+8, and other time zones)

The dreaded Genshin Impression 3.2 upkeep started at 6 am (UTC+8) and is predicted to final for 5 hours. That is a very long time for Vacationers to be unable to play the sport, particularly if they do not know the UTC+8 timezone. Thankfully, changing it into different timezones like UTC-4 is sort of easy.

This information will embrace the next:

A common countdown

Varied time zones equal to UTC+8

Remember that the instances used on this article are reflective of when HoYoverse expects upkeep to finish. If any unexpected technical issues come up, they will not be referenced within the content material down beneath.

Info on when Genshin Impression 3.2 upkeep will finish (Countdown, time zones, and so on)

This countdown is relevant to all servers. If it says “Time till Genshin Impression 3.2 launches,” then the time listed beneath that phrase signifies how a lot time you need to wait till upkeep ends. Primarily, this time counts right down to 11 am (UTC+8).

Such a countdown is extremely useful since anyone from any time zone can use it to grasp when the subsequent replace will grow to be playable. That stated, some Vacationers will favor understanding simply the time to be careful for, particularly if they do not plan to be trying on the countdown close to launch.

Changing it into different time zones

Official art work for Genshin Impression 3.2 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are all types of time zones to contemplate for Genshin Impression 3.2’s debut. The next instances are all for American gamers and rely as occurring on November 1, 2022, of their time:

Hawaii-Aleutian Normal Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

7 pm Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

10 pm Japanese Daylight Time: 11 pm

By comparability, the next instances are for European gamers, all of which occur on November 2, 2022, of their time:

Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time: 4 am

4 am Japanese European Time: 5 am

Nahida will grow to be playable as soon as the replace goes dwell (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Likewise, listed below are the Asian time zones to contemplate:

India Normal Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Normal Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Normal Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Normal Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Normal Time: 12 pm

Lastly, listed below are the Oceanic time zones for when Genshin Impression 3.2’s upkeep ought to finish:

Australian Western Normal Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Central Western Normal Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Australian Central Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Australian Japanese Time: 2 pm

2 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 2 pm

2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 4 pm

In case your time zone is not right here, then the beforehand posted countdown ought to suffice.

Remaining notes

“Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” Model 3.2 Replace Upkeep Preview 〓Replace Schedule〓

Replace upkeep begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours. View the complete discover right here >>>

Upkeep compensation has been described by HoYoverse as follows:

“Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for each hour the servers are down)”

Vacationers should be Journey Rank 5 or greater to be eligible for that reward. Additionally, that mail will expire in 30 days as soon as it is delivered to the gamers’ accounts, so do not forget to open it and declare the free Primogems.

Equally, the official patch notes affirm that Nahida and Yoimiya’s banners will start as soon as Genshin Impression 3.2 launches. There might be loads of content material to get pleasure from as soon as the replace goes dwell, and Vacationers simply have to attend for upkeep to finish first.

